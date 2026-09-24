Verizon Offers Motorola 2026 Lineup With Discount Across US

(RTTNews) - Thursday, Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) announced that Motorola's latest 2026 devices, including new foldable smartphones and connected wearable devices, are now available across the U.S. with discounts for the company's customers.

Verizon customers can get simple pricing without activation or upgrade fees. Its Simplicity plan also includes access to its 5G network, unlimited 5G Ultra Wideband data, 10GB of premium mobile hotspot data, and roaming in Canada and Mexico.

The flagship motorola razr fold, retail priced at $1,949.99, features a large 8.1-inch main display. It is designed for multitasking and mobile productivity and comes with AI tools such as Google Gemini and Perplexity Search.

The motorola razr+ 2026, retail priced at $1,099.99, offers a smaller flip design with a 6.9-inch inner display and a 4-inch external screen. Its compact design makes it easy to carry, while the outer screen lets users check lists, browse social media and take hands-free photos without opening the phone.

The motorola razr 2026 with Crystals by Swarovski costs $999.99. It features a PANTONE Meteorite finish decorated with real Swarovski crystals.

For people with active lifestyles, the moto watch ultra is retail priced at $349.99 and offers Verizon connectivity, allowing users to make calls, control smart home devices with Google Gemini and manage music without using their phones. It also includes Polar health tracking features that provide daily recovery and stress information. The watch is also designed to be durable and water-resistant.

The moto buds 2 plus, retail priced at $149, are designed for everyday listening. They feature active noise cancellation, spatial audio and microphones designed to keep calls clear. The earbuds also offer all-day battery life.

VZ was trading at $47.19, up 1.46 percent on the NYSE.