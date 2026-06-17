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Verizon Aktie 1095642 / US92343V1044

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
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Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

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18.06.2026 00:15:24

Verizon Eliminates Upgrade Fees, Launches New Loyalty Program And Simplified Wireless Plans

Verizon
36.33 CHF -2.98%
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(RTTNews) - Verizon Communications (VZ) has announced a significant revamp aimed at its customers, which includes getting rid of activation and device upgrade fees, launching a new loyalty program for everyone, and simplifying their wireless and bundled service options.

Starting now, all postpaid customers can sign up for the new Verizon Loyalty program, which eliminates fees that were as high as $40 per device for activation and upgrades.

From July, customers will also start earning Verizon Dollars equal to 3% of their monthly bill, which they can redeem for devices, accessories, and rewards from popular brands like Starbucks, Hilton, Marriott International, and Sephora.

They're also introducing "Verizon Shine," a rewards platform that features daily giveaways and weekly sweepstakes that include experiences related to events like the FIFA World Cup 2026, NFL games, concerts, and other entertainment activities.

On the wireless front, Verizon has launched a new plan called Verizon Simplicity, which is priced at $45 per month with a promotional rate of just $30 per line for new customers switching to Verizon.

This plan gives users unlimited access to Verizon's 5G Ultra-Wideband network, 10GB of premium mobile hotspot data, and includes roaming in Canada and Mexico, plus satellite texting. There's also the option to add entertainment and travel bundles to customize the service.

Moreover, Verizon introduced Verizon One, which combines home internet and mobile service into one package for just $70 a month, tax and fees included. This offering is aimed at new customers joining Verizon.

According to CEO Dan Schulman, these changes are part of a larger effort to streamline processes and enhance value for customers. Interim Consumer Group CEO Alfonso Villanueva emphasized that Verizon is focusing on creating simpler experiences, reducing fees, and expanding rewards for all its customers.

This overhaul marks one of the biggest changes to Verizon's consumer services in years, as the company aims to enhance customer loyalty and draw in new subscribers in a competitive telecom landscape.

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Trading Signals: Siemens Energy: Werbetour mit Wirkung

Der Energietechnikkonzern ist auf einer Roadshow unterwegs. Offenbar mit Erfolg: Nach einer stärkeren Korrektur scheint die Aktie von Siemens Energy nach oben zu drehen.

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