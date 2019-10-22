+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
22.10.2019 14:47:00

Verix Health Raises $8 Million To Advance Steerable Surgical Device Technology

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Verix Health, formerly Greppo Technologies, announced today the closing of an $8 million Series A financing round led by Ajax Health with participation from Aperture Venture Partners and Western Technology Investment. Verix Health is developing a portfolio of steerable devices enabling minimally invasive delivery of diagnostic and therapeutic tools for solid-organ cancers. The capital will fund ongoing R&D activities and prepare the product line for commercialization.  

"From the beginning, our vision has been to create a platform capable of enabling advanced diagnosis and therapy for a spectrum of diseases," said Sasha Schrode, CEO of Verix Health. "We are honored to have the support of Ajax Health, Aperture and WTI to help us achieve our important mission. Through this collaboration, we believe we are making significant progress toward innovating devices that will have a profound impact on patients."

"Verix Health is positioned to address a critical unmet need—navigation of complex anatomies to enable diagnostic and therapeutic interventions in oncology," said Duke Rohlen, Chairman and CEO of Ajax Health. "We are excited to join the team and help the company realize its potential for patient benefit and value creation."

In addition to capital, Ajax Health brings multiple executives to the Verix Health management team, including Rohlen as Executive Chairman, Doug Koo as CFO and Joe Koblish as CTO. Rohlen has served in top executive roles and led successful exits at EPIX Therapeutics, Spirox, CV Ingenuity and FoxHollow Technologies. Rohlen is joined at Ajax Health by Dr. Aftab Kherani, who serves as the company's interim CMO, and Koo, who is the company's CFO.

About Verix Health
Verix Health is developing a suite of actively steerable surgical devices enabling minimally invasive diagnosis and treatment of lesions in difficult-to-access anatomies. The company was founded by Professor Mark Yim, PhD and PCI Ventures at the University of Pennsylvania and incubated at the Pennovation Center in Philadelphia. It is now headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Ajax Health
Ajax Health seeks to identify, invest in and scale disruptive technologies in the healthcare space. Taking an active operating role, the Ajax team has a proven track record of helping companies of all sizes, stages and structures achieve their value-creation goals. Ajax is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/verix-health-raises-8-million-to-advance-steerable-surgical-device-technology-300942707.html

SOURCE Verix Health

