Veritas(TM) Receives One of the Highest Ratings in 2021 Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer' for Enterprise Information Archiving

SINGAPORE, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Veritas Technologies, a global leader in data protection, availability and insights, today announced the company is being named a 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice in Enterprise Information Archiving. Veritas Enterprise Vault™ received 4.7 stars out of 5.0 – one of the highest overall ratings in the report - based on verified IT customer reviews during the past 12 months.

According to the Gartner report, "Enterprise Information Archiving (EIA) software combines products and solutions for archiving user messaging content, such as e-mail, instant messaging (IM), SMS, and public and business social media data." Veritas' designation as a Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Enterprise Information Archiving is based on feedback from end-user professionals with experience purchasing, implementing and/or using Enterprise Vault.

"Digital transformation not only creates more data; it creates more data from an increasingly diverse range of sources. These include: messaging platforms, collaboration tools, video conferencing, financial communications, cloud applications, voice, and text. Being able to capture, archive, and discover content that matters is essential for adhering to stringent governance and compliance requirements, such as FINRA, MiFID-II, GDPR and worldwide data privacy laws," said Deepak Mohan, executive vice president, Products Organization at Veritas. "We believe today's recognition is a validation of our ongoing commitment to deliver market-leading, cloud-centric compliance and governance solutions for the world's most sophisticated and regulated industries like financial services, government, and healthcare."

Veritas Enterprise Vault allows enterprises to effectively store, manage and discover all communications and documents by combining the power of cloud storage, advanced supervision/discovery and enhanced classification to make compliance easier than ever before. With the flexibility to deploy on-premise, in the customers' cloud tenant, or as a fully managed SaaS solution, Veritas has deployment models to suit any need. Veritas supports capture of more than 100 content sources - capturing all digital communications across the enterprise.

Highlights from customer feedback from Gartner Peer Insights include:

"Veritas Enterprise Vault is a widely used product in our company for archiving important email conversations, documents, etc. that need to be stored for compliance purposes. It is really fast and restoring archived data is very quick. Veritas Vault is easy to configure and use. It allows you to customize the retention period of the data that is archived based on your needs," writes a software engineer in the services industry.

"We are obligated to audit emails regularly. We have reviewed many archiving solutions, but Enterprise Vault has the fastest and most accurate search capabilities," writes an IT administrator in the manufacturing industry.

"Veritas Enterprise Vault is a great web based vault tool that has helped us in securely storing, archiving our enterprise important mails, messages, data files and much more. I would say that it is a great tool and one of the best vaults that I have come across," writes an area manager in the healthcare industry.

To read more about how Veritas is delighting customers, visit Gartner Peer Insights.

About Veritas

Veritas Technologies is a global leader in data protection, availability and insights. Over 80,000 customers—including 87 percent of the Fortune Global 500—rely on us to abstract IT complexity and simplify data management. The Veritas Enterprise Data Services Platform automates the protection and orchestrates the recovery of data everywhere it lives, ensures 24/7 availability of business-critical applications, and provides enterprises with the insights they need to comply with evolving data regulations. With a reputation for reliability at scale and a deployment model to fit any need, the Veritas Enterprise Data Services Platform supports more than 800 different data sources, over 100 different operating systems, more than 1,400 storage targets, and more than 60 different cloud platforms. Learn more at www.veritas.com. Follow us on Twitter at @veritastechllc.

