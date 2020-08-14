Veritas(TM) is Recognized as a 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for File Analysis Software

SINGAPORE, August 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Veritas Technologies , a global leader in data protection and availability, today announced it was named a 'Customers' Choice' in the July 2020 Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': File Analysis Software. According to Gartner, "file analysis (FA) products analyze, index, search, track and report file metadata and file content, enabling organizations to take action on files according to what is identified. FA provides detailed metadata and contextual information to enable better information governance and organizational efficiency for unstructured data management."

Veritas Data Insight is the company's main File Analysis offer for unstructured data - allowing customers to proactively manage the risk of data exposure, control compliance, reduce the possibility of data breaches, and quickly locate and classify sensitive files. The solution empowers users with easy-to-use reporting to significantly minimize duplicate, stale, orphaned, and dark data. Additionally, Data Insight seamlessly integrates with Veritas Enterprise VaultTM for file analysis and regulatory archiving.

"Our customers demand more powerful yet simple approaches to not only hosting and storing their data, but also pulling actionable insights to reduce risk in this increasingly complicated world," said Deepak Mohan, executive vice president, Products Organization, Veritas. "Our Data Insight solution was designed with our customers' file analytics needs in mind – and we've continued to innovate as their requirements changed. We're excited to be recognized by these users as a customers' choice to solve these complex challenges."

Veritas was named a Customers' Choice as the result of contributing reviews on Gartner's Peer Insights Portal. A few examples noted by customers:

"With Veritas Data insight, we have been able to reduce risk and increase accountability by making use of the informative platform and tools provided by the software to make predictions and create predictive models. Data classification and analysis are easy with Veritas Data Insight," said a CTO in the services industry.

"This tool has given lots more than its name from context to need to vision and finally outcome. This tool is extensively used in my organization and given us tremendous outlook in bringing data to life using intuitive visuals. Visual dashboard has eased us in optimizing the data to have clear picture and more compelling insights," said a senior system administrator in the services industry."

"It is a file server management application that I think all companies need to use, big or small…This feature reduces the burden on IT employees," said a system administrator in the manufacturing industry.

To read more about the power of Veritas, visit Gartner Peer Insights.

Required Disclaimer

Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by Gartner or its affiliates.

About Gartner Peer Insights

Gartner Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 350,000 verified reviews in more than 340 markets. For more information, please visit www.gartner.com/reviews/home.

About Veritas

Veritas Technologies is a global leader in data protection and availability. Over 80,000 customers—including 87 percent of the Fortune Global 500—rely on us to abstract IT complexity and simplify data management. The Veritas Enterprise Data Services Platform automates the protection and orchestrates the recovery of data everywhere it lives, ensures 24/7 availability of business-critical applications, and provides enterprises with the insights they need to comply with evolving data regulations. With a reputation for reliability at scale and a deployment model to fit any need, Veritas Enterprise Data Services Platform supports more than 800 different data sources, over 100 different operating systems, more than 1,400 storage targets, and more than 60 different cloud platforms. Learn more at www.veritas.com . Follow us on Twitter at @veritastechllc .

Veritas, the Veritas Logo, and Enterprise Vault are trademarks or registered trademarks of Veritas Technologies LLC or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries.

