01.11.2019 12:30:00

Veritas Collaborative Selects Industry Expert Rollyn Ornstein, M.D. as Medical Director

DURHAM, N.C., Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Veritas Collaborative, a national healthcare system for the treatment of eating disorders, announced Rollyn M. Ornstein, M.D. as the new medical director of its Child & Adolescent Hospital in Durham, N.C. Ornstein is a recognized leader in eating disorder treatment and brings nearly 20 years of eating disorders experience to the organization's senior leadership team.

In her new role, Ornstein will oversee comprehensive medical and psychiatric care provided to adolescent patients at all levels of care. She will also provide leadership and guidance to clinical staff and work cross-functionally with a variety of teams throughout the organization to ensure positive outcomes and eliminate barriers to best-practice care. As a researcher with more than 25 published works, Ornstein hopes to carry on that work as priorities allow.

"Dr. Ornstein's expertise in eating disorder research and treatment, alongside her unwavering commitment to delivering the highest quality care to all patients, regardless of age, gender or socioeconomic status, made her a natural fit to lead our Durham adolescent medical team," said Stacie McEntyre, founder and CEO of Veritas Collaborative.

After graduating from Brown University with a Bachelor of Science in psychology, Ornstein attended New York University School of Medicine to earn her medical degree. With a passion for the healthcare needs of teenagers, Ornstein completed her residency in pediatrics and began a fellowship in adolescent medicine at what is now Cohen Children's Medical Center – Northwell Health. Following her fellowship, Ornstein stayed on the team as an attending physician for six years. She spent the last 11 years at Penn State Health Medical Center in Hershey, Pa., where she was the adolescent medicine director of the eating disorders partial hospitalization program. She also served as the interim division chief of adolescent medicine for three years and earned the position of full professor of pediatrics. Her multifaceted career equips her well for the road ahead.

"Dr. Ornstein is an extraordinary addition to our team of expert physicians, a clinician-scholar who brings with her knowledge and skills earned over two decades of scholarly publications and subspecialty clinical experience in the field of eating disorders. Though Veritas Collaborative is fortunate to have her as a clinical leader at our adolescent facility, it is our patients who will benefit most, with the opportunity to pursue recovery under the direction of a true leader in our field," said Brian Keefe, M.D., chief medical officer of Veritas Collaborative.

Ornstein began her role as medical director at Veritas Collaborative's Child & Adolescent Hospital in Durham, N.C. in September 2019 and already has plans for building upon the Veritas mission to drive the standard of care in eating disorder treatment.

"Working as part of the Veritas Collaborative team is more than a job shift for me. It's a merging of my multiple passions for adolescent medical care, eating disorder recovery, and forward-thinking leadership," said Ornstein. "It is extremely gratifying to help create a recovery journey using the skills I've honed throughout my professional career, and I'm looking forward to making a positive impact."

About Veritas Collaborative
Veritas Collaborative is a national healthcare system for the treatment of eating disorders. Veritas provides a range of individualized, evidence-based services for patients eight years of age and older, including inpatient, acute residential, partial hospitalization, and intensive outpatient levels of care in a gender-neutral and inclusive environment. Veritas envisions a world in which all persons with eating disorders and their families have access to best-practice care and hold hope for a cure. Their multidisciplinary teams of treatment professionals include physicians, psychiatrists, dietitians, therapists, nurses, teachers, culinary team members and therapeutic assistants.

 

SOURCE Veritas Collaborative

Nachrichten

