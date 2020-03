Veritas Asset Management Inc. Announces Departure of Director and CFO

TORONTO, March 13, 2020 /CNW/ - Veritas Asset Management Inc. ("Veritas") announces the departure of one of its directors and CFO, Lou Fabiano. Lou has decided to leave Veritas in order to pursue other opportunities. Lou was instrumental in building Veritas from the ground up, and we wish him all the best in his future endeavours.

Veritas is currently in the process of appointing a new director and CFO and will be making that announcement shortly.

SOURCE Veritas Asset Management Inc.