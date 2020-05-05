Veritas Appoints Justin Loh as New Country Director for Singapore

SINGAPORE, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Veritas Technologies, a global leader in data protection and availability, announced the appointment of Justin Loh as the new Country Director for Singapore. In his new role, Justin will be responsible for leading Veritas' overall business strategy, sales operations and continuous growth in Singapore.

Justin joins Veritas from Adura Cyber Security, where he was the general manager and led the consulting services businesses across Singapore and Hong Kong. Upon assuming his new role, Justin will be spearheading the strategy in Singapore to deliver impactful business outcomes tailored for vertical-specific data management needs. Prior to Adura, Justin held numerous leadership roles in diverse multi-national firms including Jardine OneSolution, Avaya and Carrefour. He is highly experienced in managing large-scale operations and leading high-performing teams across sales, consulting, professional services and maintenance support. In his 10-year stint with Avaya where he last held the role of the Singapore country manager, Justin was instrumental in leading its business transformation and growth in the communications and contact center industry.

"We are delighted to have Justin lead our Singapore business. With his multi-faceted experience and strong track record in achieving excellent sales and services results, I am confident that Justin will be able to further propel Veritas into its next stage of growth in Singapore," said Ravi Rajendran, vice president and managing director for Asia South Region, Veritas.

"I am excited to be part of the Veritas team," said Justin Loh, Country Director for Singapore, Veritas. "Today, digital transformation with data at its core, is helping businesses solve traditional challenges with technology. Combined with cloud adoption and remote working becoming a commonplace, it is imperative for organizations to bolster their operational resiliency to mitigate any business downtime. As Veritas continues to be a market leader in data protection and availability space, I look forward to leading the team to deliver greater productivity for our customers and partners, and most importantly, to achieve the business outcomes that matter most to them -- highly available apps, protected data and insights that drive compliance and strategic decision-making."

Justin holds a Bachelor's degree in Computing from the Monash University Australia.

