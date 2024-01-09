Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Verisk Analytic a Aktie
09.01.2024

Verisk Names Doug Caccese and Saurabh Khemka Co-Presidents of Underwriting Solutions

Verisk Analytic a
198.24 CHF 1.58%
Neil Spector to serve as strategic advisor, effective January 16

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK), a leading global data analytics and technology provider, today announced that Doug Caccese and Saurabh Khemka will serve as co-presidents of Verisk Underwriting Solutions as Neil Spector moves into a strategic advisor role, effective January 16.

"Doug and Saurabh reflect the deeply experienced, talented and diverse leadership team at Verisk,” said Lee Shavel, president and CEO, Verisk. "They have helped shape Verisk’s strategy and operations and developed new businesses that have positioned the company to serve our clients’ evolving needs for easy-to-implement technologies that drive improved performance and enable their long-term growth. I’m excited to see Doug and Saurabh’s contributions in this next exciting chapter of their careers.”

Caccese has more than 30 years of experience in the insurance industry, having held leadership roles at insurers including Farmers, 21st Century Insurance and AIG before joining Verisk in 2015. Most recently, he served as president of Domestic Underwriting Solutions for Verisk.

Khemka began his career at the consulting firm Bain & Company before joining Verisk in 2013. Since then, he has held several leadership roles of increasing responsibility in the Underwriting Solutions group including president of Core Line Services.

Spector will continue to serve Verisk in a strategic advisor role through the year. Spector held several sales leadership roles in a diverse set of companies and industries prior to joining Verisk in 2005. Since then, Spector has held leadership roles of increasing responsibility at Verisk and in 2017 he was named president of Underwriting Solutions.

"Neil has a tremendous depth of understanding of the insurance industry and he’s a committed partner to our clients and his colleagues around the world,” Shavel said. "We’re fortunate to benefit from his continued leadership and insight and we’re thankful for his numerous contributions to the success of our clients and Verisk.”

Spector’s biography can be found here, Caccese’s biography can be found here and Khemka’s can be found here.

About Verisk
Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK) is a leading strategic data analytics and technology partner to the global insurance industry. It empowers clients to strengthen operating efficiency, improve underwriting and claims outcomes, combat fraud and make informed decisions about global risks, including climate change, extreme events, ESG and political issues. Through advanced data analytics, software, scientific research and deep industry knowledge, Verisk helps build global resilience for individuals, communities and businesses. With teams across more than 20 countries, Verisk consistently earns certification by Great Place to Work and fosters an inclusive culture where all team members feel they belong. For more, visit Verisk.com and the Verisk Newsroom.


