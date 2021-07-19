Verisk Named One of UK’s Best Workplaces™ for Women for 2021

LONDON, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading global data analytics provider Verisk (NASDAQ: VRSK) has been honoured as one of the 2021 UK Best Workplaces™ for Women by Great Place to Work®. The award recognises Verisk as a workplace committed to ensuring employees are able to reach their full potential, no matter who they are or what they do.

The UK Best Workplaces for Women list honours organisations that live up to their values with leaders making meaningful changes to improve their ability to recruit, retain and nurture top female employees. Those on the list recognise that women represent a valuable talent pool in an increasingly talent–constrained environment and foster a culture in which employees feel a strong sense of trust, fairness and wellbeing in their workplace.

Verisk supports female employees through groups such as the Verisk Women Network, which is dedicated to supporting one another at every stage of their career path, while building a community where women are empowered to be proactive in their careers and have access to leadership opportunities. The company has accelerated gender parity within its leadership and in the boardroom, with representation from four women on the board of 11 directors. Verisk also provides a wide array of wellness programs and resources to promote the physical, mental and financial wellbeing of employees.

Dianne Greene, Global Head of Inclusion, Diversity & Belonging at Verisk said: "We are honoured to be recognized as a best workplace for women. This recognition further fuels our efforts to ensure that women at Verisk are encouraged to thrive, lead innovation, reshape the industries we serve and propel our customers’ businesses forward.”

Verisk’s position on this prestigious list is driven by an employee engagement survey which measured the extent to which women across the organisation reported a consistently great workplace experience, considering factors such as their daily encounters of innovation, inclusivity, company values and the effectiveness of its leaders.

Verisk has also been recognised by Great Place to Work UK as a center for Excellence in Wellbeing, which evaluates employee experiences and views on work environment, financial security, mental and physical health, interpersonal relationships, work-life balance and fulfillment at work. In addition to the United Kingdom, Verisk earned Great Place to Work certifications in other locations around the world including the United States, India and Spain and was honored on the UK Best Workplaces and Spain Best Workplaces lists.

Benedict Gautrey, Managing Director of Great Place to Work® UK, explains: "The issues affecting women in the workplace, particularly what we’ve witnessed in the face of the pandemic including parity of pay and advancement opportunities, continue to be important topics. We are proud that, thanks to this ranking and the insights afforded by our successful organisations, we can help raise awareness of the importance of fairness around pay, recognition, training and development opportunities, and work-life balance. What our 2021 UK’s Best Workplaces™ for Women clearly show is the positive impact their practices have on business. As a result, they are better able to attract and retain women of talent, encouraging them to develop professionally and personally, and in turn, contribute exponentially to the success of the organisations they work for.”

About Verisk

Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK) provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in the insurance, energy and specialized markets, and financial services industries. More than 70 percent of the FORTUNE 100 relies on the company’s advanced technologies to manage risks, make better decisions and improve operating efficiency. The company’s analytic solutions address insurance underwriting and claims, fraud, regulatory compliance, natural resources, catastrophes, economic forecasting, geopolitical risks, as well as environmental, social and governance (ESG) matters. Celebrating its 50th anniversary, the company continues to make the world better, safer and stronger, and fosters an inclusive and diverse culture where all team members feel they belong. With more than 100 offices in nearly 35 countries, Verisk consistently earns certification by Great Place to Work . For more: Verisk.com , LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and YouTube .

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, helping organisations to create exceptional, high-performing workplaces where employees feel trusted and valued. The UK’s Best Workplaces™ for Women awards enable these outstanding organisations to celebrate their achievements, build their employer brand, and inspire others to take action. For more information, visit www.greatplacetowork.co.uk .