Verisk Analytic a Aktie
31.05.2023 13:00:00

Verisk Named One of Poland’s Best Workplaces™ by Great Place to Work®

Verisk Analytic a
Kraków, Poland, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading global data analytics and technology provider Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK) has been recognised as one of Poland’s Best Workplaces™ by Great Place to Work®, the global authority on workplace culture. Based on employee feedback, the recognition honours Verisk for creating an environment of trust, pride and camaraderie.

To determine the 2023 Poland's Best Workplaces™ list, Great Place to Work® performed rigorous evaluations of hundreds of employee survey responses alongside Culture Audit™ submissions from leaders at each company. They then used the data to benchmark the effectiveness of companies' employee value propositions against the culture their employees actually experience. Businesses that achieve the highest scores after evaluation receive Best Workplaces™ status. Verisk ranked highly on the topics of honesty of managers, collaboration between colleagues and inclusivity, among others.

Survey responses commented on the inviting workplace atmosphere and shared values of teammates, with Verisk team members sharing:

  • "Everyone is eager to teach.”
  • "Colleagues really try to do their best and implement new innovative solutions because they know that what they do really matters and has an impact on the whole company.”
  • "I think we have created a great community of supportive people who can work together but also count on each other. Together we participate in charity events, and we can change the world.”

Sunita Holzer, Verisk’s Chief Human Relations Officer, commented on the honour by Great Place to Work: "When we approach our work through the lens of our values, learning, caring and results, the impact extends far beyond our clients’ businesses. We’re focused on continuing the momentum to help our teammates drive results for our clients and the people and communities they serve so we may succeed together.”

Verisk’s Kraków office hosts lunch and learn sessions where teammates can present projects they are working on to their colleagues as an engaging way to share ideas and methodologies. And the team is also very passionate about philanthropic initiatives, such as planting trees, fundraising for animal shelters and supporting local charity organisations.

Verisk is certified by Great Place to Work in Poland as well as the United Kingdom, United States, Spain and India. Verisk was recognised by Great Place to Work UK as a Best Workplace for wellbeing and for women. Verisk was honored on the Best Workplaces lists in the UK and Málaga and named one of the 2022 Best Workplaces in New York by Fortune magazine and Great Place to Work.

To learn more about Verisk and career opportunities, visit verisk.com/careers.

# # #

About Verisk 
Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK) is a leading strategic data analytics and technology partner to the global insurance industry. It empowers clients to strengthen operating efficiency, improve underwriting and claims outcomes, combat fraud and make informed decisions about global risks, including climate change, extreme events, ESG and political issues. Through advanced data analytics, software, scientific research and deep industry knowledge, Verisk helps build global resilience for individuals, communities and businesses. With teams across more than 20 countries, Verisk consistently earns certification by Great Place to Work and fosters an inclusive culture where all team members feel they belong. For more, visit Verisk.com and the Verisk Newsroom



