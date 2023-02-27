SMI 11'220 0.3%  SPI 14'451 0.5%  Dow 32'953 0.4%  DAX 15'381 1.1%  Euro 0.9927 0.1%  EStoxx50 4'248 1.7%  Gold 1'819 0.4%  Bitcoin 21'779 -1.6%  Dollar 0.9356 -0.5%  Öl 81.9 -1.6% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Allianz Risiko Barometer 2023: Diese Gefahren drohen Unternehmen im Jahr 2023
Das sind die Top-Aktien von Börsenexperte Jim Cramer im Jahr 2023
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Nach Abgang von Ray Dalio: So hat Bridgewater Associates im vierten Quartal 2022 investiert
Ausblick: Bayer legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
Verisk Analytic a Aktie [Valor: 10595048 / ISIN: US92345Y1064]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
27.02.2023 20:28:40

Verisk Maplecroft Named Best Specialist ESG Ratings Provider by ESG Investing

Verisk Analytic a
161.33 CHF 0.48%
Kaufen Verkaufen

LONDON, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verisk’s global risk analytics business, Verisk Maplecroft, was named Best Specialist ESG Ratings Provider at the ESG Investing Awards.

The award recognises Verisk Maplecroft’s Sovereign ESG Ratings, which provide investors with the most comprehensive picture available of ESG risks and opportunities across the entire current and potential sovereign issuer universe. Verisk is a global data analytics and technology provider for the global insurance industry. The company is committed to working with clients to build global resilience for individuals, communities and businesses.

The Ratings are part of Verisk’s growing suite of sustainability and resilience exposure analytics, which include extreme event models and global geospatial datasets covering the full spectrum of ESG, political and climate risks. 

"This award is testament to our team’s dedication to helping sovereign ESG investors use geospatial data to develop a deep-set understanding of critical ESG issues that result in tangible and sustainable outcomes in government bond markets,” said Verisk Maplecroft President Matt Moshiri. "We will continue to refine, innovate and release data solutions to ESG investors across sovereign debt and other asset classes, including equities, real estate and commodities.”

The ESG Investing Awards 2023 are the only awards devoted to assessing and evaluating the best companies involved in all areas of ESG investing across the globe. Submissions were assessed by a panel of independent judges including financial market professionals, academics and independent experts. ESG Investing is a division of Global Markets Media.

Verisk Maplecroft was also nominated as a finalist in the Best Specialist ESG Research category for its analysis of the sovereign ESG landscape that showcased research findings from its Sovereign ESG Ratings. This included demonstrating that ESG issues, including human rights, are highly material for sovereign debt on multiple levels.   

Verisk sets a new global standard for sovereign ESG analysis

Verisk Maplecroft’s award-winning Sovereign ESG Ratings, which feature six years of quarterly historical data, draw on approximately 350 of 1200+ indicators across 37 separate issues and nine ESG dimensions. Their novel methodology, based on cluster analysis, captures the non-linear complexity of the sovereign ESG world more effectively than traditional weighted averages.

The data within the Ratings draw exclusively from Verisk Maplecroft’s vast array of unstructured, geospatial, expert-derived and structured sources that go far beyond the lagging datasets that have historically been used to track sovereign ESG issues. Both the underlying data and the Ratings themselves are current, dynamic and fully independent of government influence.

Verisk was also recently recognised for its commitment to ESG and business performance, ranking third on Investor’s Business Daily’s 100 Best ESG Company List. Learn more about Verisk’s ESG efforts.

About Verisk Maplecroft
Verisk Maplecroft, a Verisk business (Nasdaq: VRSK), is a leading geospatial risk analytics company specialising in global ESG and political risk intelligence for institutional investors and multinational corporations. The company combines the world’s most comprehensive portfolio of global risk data with expert analysis to deliver an integrated approach to risk, which enables clients to enhance the sustainability and resilience of their investments and operations. Among investment fund managers and asset owners, the company is a trusted, independent source of data, intelligence and advice for incorporating ESG, climate change, natural capital, human rights and political risk factors across multiple asset classes, notably sovereign debt. For more information visit: www.maplecroft.com

About Verisk
Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK) provides data-driven analytic insights and solutions for the insurance industry. Through advanced data analytics, software, scientific research and deep industry knowledge, Verisk empowers customers to strengthen operating efficiency, improve underwriting and claims outcomes, combat fraud and make informed decisions about global issues, including climate change and extreme events as well as political and ESG topics. With offices in more than 15 countries, Verisk consistently earns certification by Great Place to Work and fosters an inclusive culture where all team members feel they belong. For more, visit Verisk.com and the Verisk Newsroom.

###

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Verisk Analytics Inc (A)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Verisk Analytics Inc (A)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Gold oder welche Edelmetalle sind 2023 spannend?

Bleibt Gold auch weiterhin die Krisenwährung. Wie hat sich der Preis in den letzten Monaten Entwickelt und welche Entwicklung ist bei Silber und Kupfer zu beobachten?
Diese Fragen beantwortet Jochen Staiger, Gründer und CEO bei Swiss Resource Capital AG; Commodity-TV & Rohstoff-TV im Experteninterview mit David Kund, COO der BX Swiss AG.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Gold oder welche Edelmetalle sind 2023 spannend? | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

15:41 Vontobel: Dynamische Faktorstrategie für den Schweizer Aktienmarkt
13:34 UBS KeyInvest: Frostige Börsenstimmung
10:01 Börse Aktuell - Die Angst vor einer langen Zeit hoher Zinsen
09:19 Marktüberblick: BASF-Aktie unter Druck
08:29 SMI von Zinssorgen belastet
24.02.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Idorsia
23.02.23 Julius Bär: 8.10% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Bachem Holding AG
23.02.23 Gold oder welche Edelmetalle sind 2023 spannend? | BX Swiss TV
02.02.23 ☕ Today in markets, Stocks rally 📈 ECB"s Conference 🎙️Tech Earnings 💼 👀👇
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'688.81 19.03 6SSMMU
Short 11'917.91 13.78 GMSSMU
Short 12'356.44 8.91 NMSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'219.93 27.02.2023 17:31:23
Long 10'786.95 19.70 MHSSMU
Long 10'553.68 13.95 ALSSMU
Long 10'093.32 8.91 5SSMZU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Durchwachsenener Wochenstart: Gewinne an den US-Börsen -- SMI und DAX schliessen fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich schwächer
CS-Aktie schliesst in Grün: CSFB-Chef Klein könnte Details zur Strategie präsentieren
Das sind die Top-Aktien von Börsenexperte Jim Cramer im Jahr 2023
Tesla-Chef Elon Musk prophezeit: "Lithium-Batterien sind das neue Öl" - Diese Unternehmen könnten profitieren
Jungfraubahn-Aktie schliesst im Plus: Erste Touristen aus Festlandchina auf dem Jungfraujoch
Pfizer-Aktie unter Druck: Pfizer soll an Biotech-Unternehmen Seagen interessiert sein
LLB-Aktie schliesst im Plus: Gewinnwachstum in 2022
Commerzbank kehrt in den DAX zurück - Commerzbank-Aktie springt hoch
Bayer-Aktie in Grün: Bayer erhält in Japan Zulassung für Prostatakrebsmedikament Nubeqa - Milliardenbewertung für Bayer Consumer Health
Ausblick: Adecco SA stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten