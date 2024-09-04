Verint Systems Inc. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT):

Earnings: $5.5 million in Q2 vs. -$6 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.02 in Q2 vs. -$0.17 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Verint Systems Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.49 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.53 per share Revenue: $210.170 million in Q2 vs. $210.165 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.90