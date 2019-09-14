<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
14.09.2019 06:30:00

Verimatrix: Sri Lanka Telecom Selects Proven Partner Ecosystem to Deploy Large Scale TV Everywhere Experience in Island Nation

Regulatory News:

IBC 2019 - Sri Lanka Telecom (SLT) has selected a proven partner ecosystem, led by systems integrator Millennium I.T.E.S.P, to deploy its Personalised Entertainment Option (PEO) TV Go, the latest TV Everywhere solution complementing its pioneering IPTV service, SLT PEO TV. The integration and combined experience of Beenius, Broadpeak and Verimatrix (Paris:VMX) (Euronext Paris: VMX) helped SLT to rapidly transition to a more advanced and secure video delivery platform. PEO TV Go provides an enhanced interactive experience for subscribers and enables them to develop their own content on the platform.

(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
Amazon / Apple / Microsoft 49783431 55.00 % 8.40 %
Logitech / Sonova 49783432 69.00 % 8.00 %
Adidas / L"Oréal / LVMH 49783433 59.00 % 7.70 %

Beenius provides the OTT delivery platform and Broadpeak brings its CDN and video-on-demand solutions, while Verimatrix provides its advanced Multi-DRM solution to harmonize native DRM on all device types for the PEO TV Go application. Millennium I.T.E.S.P, an established partner of SLT, managed the rapid OTT deployment, which will help SLT double its PEO TV subscriber base in two years and attract more 4G consumers.

"As a media system integrator and interactive TV solution provider, Beenius is committed to supporting operators that want to rollout innovative new video services,” said Filip Remškar, CEO of Beenius. "SLT's PEO TV Go offers consumption of TV content on all available devices, managed from a single platform. Close collaboration with our partners brings aggregated value to the project in terms of a unified user experience across OTT devices, security and simplicity of consumption and application on the go.”

"To meet the growing consumer demand for video content on every screen, SLT needed a scalable and efficient video streaming solution,” said Jacques Le Mancq, CEO at Broadpeak. "Over the last four years, we’ve worked closely with SLT to grow and perfect its PEO TV IPTV offering for VOD and catch-up TV services. We are very proud to accompany them now with their PEO TV Go offer addressing companion devices. Using our BkS350 origin packager and BkS400 video cache server, SLT can handle a massive streaming capacity in adaptive bitrate formats and deliver a high quality of service for live, VOD and catch-up applications on all screens.”

"The Sri Lankan pay-TV market is highly competitive, so we worked alongside key industry players to understand SLT’s network needs and enable a rapid deployment of our Multi-DRM solution,” said Steve Oetegenn, COO of Verimatrix. "SLT opted to deploy Multi-DRM as a software-as-a-service to help reduce CAPEX while addressing the growing complexity of managing multiple devices with native DRMs. This positions them to easily add different network types and devices in the future.”

About SLT

The SLT Group a blue-chip company and a dominant player in the Sri Lankan Telecom and Information Technology Enabled Services (ITES) space, has a customer base of over eight million including multinational corporations, large and small corporate, public sector, retail and domestic customers. The SLT Group provides a full range of ICT facilities and services in the areas of voice, data, broadband, wholesale, enterprise, TV and mobile services. http://www.slt.lk.

###

Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu Inside Securemehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Inside Securemehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

13.09.19
Große Preisschwankungen bei Gold wegen der EZB
13.09.19
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen u.a. mit 8.50% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf ING Groep NV
13.09.19
UBS KeyInvest Daily Markets: EUR/USD - Marke von 1,10 USD im Fokus
12.09.19
Raiffeisen: Produkt im Fokus
12.09.19
Vontobel: derimail - Jeden Monat 1% Coupon (bei 40% Barriere)
12.09.19
SMI - Auf zu neuen Höhen?
09.09.19
SMI auf Rekordkurs – Notenbanken im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

12.09.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: September 2019
12.09.19
Schroders: Wie geht es weiter für Chinas A-Aktien?
06.09.19
Was bedeuten niedrige (und weiter sinkende) US-Zinsen für Anleger in Immobilien und Verbriefungen?
mehr
SMI auf Rekordkurs – Notenbanken im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Inside Secure 2.23 0.00% Inside Secure

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Experte: Der Bitcoin steht vor einem 30-prozentigen Kurssturz
Implenia-Aktie im Plus: Bei Implenia bilden Veraison und Parmino eine Aktionärsgruppe
SMI geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen tendierten seitwärts -- DAX legt zu -- Börsen in Fernost zum Schluss mit Gewinnen
Roche-Aktie gewinnt: Roche erreicht Ziele mit subkutaner Perjeta/Herceptin-Kombi
Wo geht es hin zum Jahresende? So schätzen Experten die weitere Entwicklung an den Börsen ein
KW 37: So bewegten sich die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Deshalb belastet das EZB-Paket den Euro nur vorübergehend - EUR/CHF bei 1,0950
Darum stabilisiert sich der Eurokurs - Franken zieht leicht an
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Deshalb stabilisiert sich der Euro zum Franken

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen tendierten seitwärts -- DAX legt zu -- Börsen in Fernost zum Schluss mit Gewinnen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab am Freitag nach. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentierte sich fester. Die Wall Street behauptete sich. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten ging es vor dem Wochenende bergauf.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB