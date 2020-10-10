+++ Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple - kurz vor dem Ausbruch? Jetzt Krypto handeln! +++ -w-
Verimatrix Reports a Data Breach

Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX) today announced that it has been targeted by a sophisticated cyber attack, that led to a data breach which was confirmed on Friday, October 9, 2020.

Verimatrix took prompt actions which led to the containment of the breach. Both internal and external cybersecurity forensic experts have been immediately engaged, and relevant governmental and law enforcement authorities have been informed. The ongoing forensic investigation has not identified any impact on the products or services provided to our customers.

The security of our customers, partners and employees is and will always be our top priority. The company will continue to provide further updates in full transparency.

