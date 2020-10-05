Verimatrix Honored In 2020 Diamond Technology Reviews

Regulatory News:

Verimatrix, (Euronext Paris: VMX), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced that its VCAS 5 for DVB solution was recognized among the best in the industry by the 2020 Broadband Technology Report’s Diamond Technology Reviews.

The awards marks yet another year of recognition from the program, following a perfect score that Verimatrix received in 2019. The third-party judging panel included executives from operators such as Buckeye, Comcast, Charter, Cox, Mediacom, Rogers, Spectrum and Suddenlink, plus well-known industry consultants with vast professional experience.

"On behalf of the Broadband Technology Report's 2020 Diamond Technology Reviews, I would like to congratulate Verimatrix on their honoree status,” said Stephen Hardy, Broadband Technology Report's Chief Editor. "This program recognizes and rewards the top products and solutions available to the broadband cable industry. We appreciate all entries we receive, though not all were honored with 3.5 Diamonds or above.”

"We’re honored to once again receive such prestigious recognition from Broadband Technology Report,” said Asaf Ashkenazi, Chief Operating Officer at Verimatrix. "Recently re-engineered and aimed at one-way network operators, VCAS 5 for DVB stands as a business enablement tool that streamlines the process of moving to two-way and hybrid offerings. Helping to ensure a smooth user experience, we’re proud that VCAS 5 for DVB arms operators with the latest security technology that also maximizes customer retention and scaling capabilities.”

About Verimatrix

Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX) helps power the modern connected world with security made for people. We protect digital content, applications, and devices with intuitive, people-centered and frictionless security. Leading brands turn to Verimatrix to secure everything from premium movies and live streaming sports, to sensitive financial and healthcare data, to mission-critical mobile applications. We enable the trusted connections our customers depend on to deliver compelling content and experiences to millions of consumers around the world. Verimatrix helps partners get to market faster, scale easily, protect valuable revenue streams, and win new business. To learn more, visit www.verimatrix.com.

About Broadband Technology Report

Broadband Technology Report’s editorial mission is simple: We cover the latest tools, techniques and approaches that broadband pros must know about as they face the many challenges in today’s hyper-competitive environment. If it is important to cable engineers and technology pros, it’s important to BTR.

Through our continuously updated website and various weekly e-newsletters, BTR offers a comprehensive overview of the newest products and solutions. BTR also provides a platform for the top engineering experts. These pros use that platform to present invaluable commentary on network reliability, adaptive bitrate streaming, fleet management, cellular back haul, commercial services and a long list of other issues that, cumulatively, spell success or failure for operators

Our Diamond Technology Reviews is the industry's most prestigious product review program. This recognition program is a much-coveted platform for entrants and judges alike. Vendors submit applications and have their products, software or solutions reviewed by an independent and elite team of technical experts. The reviews are announced in the fall and will be showcased prominently throughout SCTE's Cable-Tec Virtual Experience.

Visit www.broadbandtechreport.com.

