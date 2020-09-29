+++ Wie wird sich der Goldpreis entwickeln? Lesen Sie die Einschätzung der CME Group +++ -w-
29.09.2020 22:04:00

Verde Leaf ™ Introduces REFRESH™ a CBD Sparkling Water

ATLANTA, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Verde Leaf™ is pleased to announce the release of REFRESH™, a premium flavored, CBD infused Sparkling Water. REFRESH™ has zero calories and zero carbohydrates and contains the daily recommended allowance of Vitamin C.

(PRNewsfoto/Verde Leaf)

"We are excited to launch a premium beverage that tastes great and provides a healthier choice for consumers," said Dr. Jackson Garth, President and CEO of Verde Leaf™. By consistently focusing on developing new products, such as beverages, hemp-derived edibles, topicals and everything in between, Verde Leaf™ is committed to bringing to market the best CBD products that enhance and assist consumers to live better lives and improve their overall health and wellness.

The initial offering of REFRESH™ Sparkling Water flavors include: Berry, Citrus, Cucumber Lime, and Tropical. REFRESH™ Sparkling Waters will be available Fall 2020 in convenience stores, grocery chains, and retail stores across the US.

ABOUT VERDE LEAF
Verde Leaf ™ is one of the hemp industry's first vertically integrated hemp companies, that created solutions for the farmer, business owners, and consumers. We solve some of the key challenges in the emerging hemp industry by assisting farmers with license acquisition, hemp cultivation and processing, and filling the knowledge gap with our network of seasoned hemp farmers and specialists across the Southeast. Moreover, by securing exclusive contracts with farmers, Verde Leaf ™ ensures that hemp product consumers have unprecedented clarity, consistency, and data about the hemp products they are purchasing. By controlling our supply chain, Verde Leaf gives assurance and confidence to the superior stands of our consumable and non-consumable product lines.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/verde-leaf--introduces-refresh-a-cbd-sparkling-water-301140358.html

SOURCE Verde Leaf

