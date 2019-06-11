VeraCore Helps Put More Technology in the Hands of Newington High Students

FARMINGTON, Conn., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Newington High School IT & Digital Innovation Academy recently received new IT server equipment from local software company VeraCore Software Solutions (VeraCore). Earlier this year, VeraCore relocated their office from Rocky Hill to Farmington and wanted to find a new home for IT equipment that was no longer needed.

Kelser Corporation, VeraCore's IT vendor that assisted during the move, put VeraCore in touch with the IT Academy. Tom Sharp, VP of Operations at Kelser, serves as the Chair on the Advisory Board of the IT Academy Program.

The IT Academy is part of a program at Newington High School that provides students with the opportunity to engage deeply in a specific area of interest. Students gain hands-on technical knowledge through a variety of courses based in IT including; computer networking, computer science; game, app and web development; graphic and database design; and digital animation.

As a technology-based company, VeraCore supports the IT Academy's mission of nurturing students who are exploring IT careers in Connecticut. The IT Academy is an opportunity to get involved with local communities and support programs geared towards helping Connecticut students excel. Most importantly, the IT Academy provides students access to technology that is not easily accessible due to cost.

In addition to raising awareness, the IT Academy is also encouraging more female participation in a historically male-dominated field. This resonated with Denise Lunden, Co-founder and CEO of VeraCore. "As a female business owner who has worked in IT for many years, I am passionate about empowering women in technology. This is a great opportunity to reach a more diverse audience and more female students who are interested in the possibility of a career in IT and the benefits these technology jobs can provide," says Lunden. VeraCore has also partnered with the IT Academy to provide internship opportunities to support student growth and development in information technology.

Last week, the VeraCore team and Tom Sharp visited with teachers and students at the IT Academy to see the hardware in action. The hardware will be incorporated into their IT curriculum as students learn new technical skills and emerging trends in the technology space, all while exploring future careers.

VeraCore hopes to inspire other companies to give back to their local communities and seek out educational programs that support career development. By getting a head start on career options today, students will be well prepared for the tech jobs of tomorrow.

To learn more about Newington High School's IT & Digital Innovation Academy, visit https://www.npsct.org/our_schools/career_academy_programs.

