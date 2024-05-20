Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’038 0.8%  SPI 16’038 0.7%  Dow 40’004 0.3%  DAX 18’754 0.3%  Euro 0.9877 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’068 0.1%  Gold 2’444 1.2%  Bitcoin 60’811 0.9%  Dollar 0.9087 -0.1%  Öl 83.9 -0.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Chubb4432874Nestlé3886335Swiss Re12688156Swiss Life1485278NVIDIA994529Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539Meyer Burger10850379Tesla11448018Novo Nordisk129508879Lindt1057075Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Sandoz124359842
Top News
Amazon-Aktie: Siebter bemannter Start von Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin-Konzern
Siemens Energy-Aktie schwach: Siemens Energy will indische Windturbinensparte von Gamesa verkaufen
Vodafone integriert Krypto-Wallets direkt in Smartphone-SIM-Karten
Deutsche Bank-Aktie mit Verlust: Russisches Gericht ordnet Beschlagnahmung von Vermögenswerten der Deutschen Bank an
Singapur: AstraZeneca baut neue Produktionsanlage für 1,5 Milliarden US-Dollar - AstraZeneca-Aktie etwas tiefer
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus
VEON Aktie [Valor: 36264455 / ISIN: BMG9349W1038]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
20.05.2024 11:01:24

VEON’s Banglalink and Robi Axiata Partner to Explore Network Sharing to Expand 4G Access in Bangladesh

finanzen.net zero VEON-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

VEON
38.30 RUB -1.16%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Amsterdam and Dhaka, 20 May 2024: VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON, Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a global digital operator that provides converged connectivity and online services, announces that Banglalink, its digital operator in Bangladesh, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Robi, second largest mobile operator in the Bangladesh and a subsidiary of Axiata Group, to explore potential sharing and optimization of network resources, aiming to expand 4G coverage and enhance network performance.

Infrastructure sharing promotes an "asset-light” business model in line with VEON and Banglalink’s strategy. It supports the customer experience and environmental sustainability goals of both Banglalink and Robi. A successful collaboration would bring wider 4G coverage and improved network quality for customers of both operators, reduce duplications and enable more efficient utilisation of resources, including energy.

"This collaboration represents a significant development for the future of digitalisation in Bangladesh. This first step to explore network sharing will allow Banglalink and Robi to generate efficiencies which will serve the customers of both operators and the country as a whole, in line with Smart Bangladesh Vision 2041. We look forward to unlocking the potential that this collaboration entails; and would like to commend the Government of Bangladesh for promoting an investment landscape that promotes growth, sustainability and efficiency in our industry by supporting collaboration and commitment to innovation,” said Kaan Terzioglu, CEO of VEON.

The collaboration with Robi Axiata is the latest among a number of steps that Banglalink has taken to expand its 4G services with an asset-light approach.

The operator has previously signed an MoU for network sharing with Teletalk, the fourth largest operator in Bangladesh. Earlier this year, it completed the sale of part of its towers portfolio to Summit Towers Limited, a subsidiary of Summit Communications, the largest telecommunications infrastructure company in the country. Banglalink has also taken other steps in prioritising the efficient use of its resources, recently becoming the first operator in the country to phase out 3G.

About VEON 

VEON is a digital operator that provides converged connectivity and digital services to nearly 160 million customers. Operating across six countries that are home to more than 7% of the world’s population – Pakistan, Ukraine, Bangladesh, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan – VEON is transforming lives through technology-driven services that empower individuals and drive economic growth. Headquartered in Amsterdam, VEON is listed on Nasdaq and Euronext.  For more information visit: www.veon.com 

Disclaimer 
This release contains "forward-looking statements,” as the phrase is defined in Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and include statements relating to, among other things, VEON’s strategy, investment and partnership plans. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which VEON cannot predict with accuracy and some of which VEON might not anticipate. The forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of the date of this release. VEON does not undertake to publicly update, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws, any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after such dates or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contact Information 

VEON
Hande Asik 
Group Director of Communications 
pr@veon.com 

TUVA Partners
Julian Tanner
Julian.tanner@tuvapartners.com

Attachment


Nachrichten zu VEON Ltd Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu VEON Ltd Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Innovation & Transparenz – die Zukunft der Vermögensverwaltung – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch und Pascal R.Bersier
Heute im BX Morningcall zu Gast: Pascal R. Bersier, geschäftsverantwortlicher von der Brevalia AG.

Was macht die Brevalia AG besonders aus? Im Interview spricht Pascal R. Bersier, Gründer und Geschäftsverantwortlicher von Brevalia AG mit François Bloch, Investment Stratege und David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, über innovative Ansätze und Transparenz in der Vermögensverwaltung:

✔️ Kundenorientierte Denkweise
✔️ Holistische Beratung
✔️ Performance durch Diversifizierung
✔️ Innovationsansätze und Zukunftsperspektiven

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Innovation & Transparenz – die Zukunft der Vermögensverwaltung – BX Morningcall mit Pascal R.Bersier

Inside Trading & Investment

06:48 Sinkflug beendet oder bleibt Boeing am Boden?
17.05.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 16.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Coinbase
17.05.24 SMI mit neuntem Anstieg in Folge
17.05.24 Marktüberblick: Siemens-Aktie belastet DAX
17.05.24 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – 2‘400-Dollar-Marke im Fokus
16.05.24 Julius Bär: 8.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Logitech International SA
16.05.24 Börse Aktuell – Hoffnungsschimmer Inflation
16.05.24 Why Interest Rates Aren’t Stopping Gold
15.05.24 Innovation & Transparenz – die Zukunft der Vermögensverwaltung – BX Morningcall mit Pascal R.Bersier
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’935.85 11.58 ZISSMU
Short 13’850.00 6.95
Short 14’550.00 18.94
SMI-Kurs: 12’037.99 17.05.2024 17:30:02
Long 11’560.00 19.75
Long 11’280.00 13.69
Long 10’820.00 8.85
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Elon Musk fordert Warren Buffett zum Kauf von Tesla-Aktien auf - Was für die Investorenlegende wohl dagegen spricht
Privatanleger verkaufen Bitcoin: JPMorgan sieht deutlichen Gegenwind für grösste Kryptowährung
Ethereum-Wal sorgt für Furore im Kryptoversum - ETH-Coins von Kryptobörse abgezogen
Swiss-Life-Chefökonom erwartet nur noch eine weitere Zinssenkung der SNB in 2024
Parallelen zu Enron: Tech-Experte Dustin Moskovitz wirft Tesla Betrug vor
Milliardär und Investor Kevin O'Leary: Diese Anlagen bilden den "Kern" seines US-Portfolios
Vermögensverwalter teilt KI-Euphorie nicht: Aktien von NVIDIA und Co. völlig überbewertet
Chubb-Aktie zieht weiter an - Was es mit Buffetts neuem Investment auf sich hat
Der Vormittag am Kryptomarkt: Das tut sich bei Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin & Co.
NVIDIA, Apple, Tesla & Co.: Insider verkaufen - Jim Cramer rät Anlegern, auch in schwierigen Zeiten standhaft zu bleiben

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit