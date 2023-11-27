Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
VEON Aktie [Valor: 36264455 / ISIN: BMG9349W1038]
VEON Recognised for Crisis Response at World Communication Awards 2023

VEON
35.80 RUB -0.28%
Amsterdam, 27 November 2022 - VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON, Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a global digital operator that provides converged connectivity and online services, today announces that it has been recognised with the Crisis Response Award for its group-wide emergency response initiatives in Ukraine, Pakistan, Bangladesh and beyond at the World Communication Awards 2023.

The World Communication Awards, presented in Amsterdam on 22 November 2023 and hosted after the conclusion of the Total Telecoms Congress, is adjudicated by over 90 independent industry experts, academics and chief technical officers, and is widely recognised as one of the most prestigious awards in the telecommunications industry.

During the past two years, VEON’s digital operators have prioritised putting technology to use for the most vulnerable people and communities who have survived against all odds during the war in Ukraine, devastating floods in Pakistan, or Cyclone Mocha in Bangladesh.

VEON was recognised  for its "comprehensive approach to some of the most difficult operating environments on Earth, both due to natural disasters and man-made conflicts including a focus on network resilience, early disaster-warning apps, and humanitarian aid.” Noted were Kyivstar’s efforts to keep Ukrainians connected at home, in shelters,  and abroad, maintaining telecommunications network despite shelling and power blackouts. All while providing digital health services through the largest medical information platform, Helsi. The award equally recognised MyBL, a super app by VEON’s digital operator in Bangladesh, showed the movement of Cyclone Mocha in real time. Jazz’s Mobile Health Units continue to serve communities in Pakistan where access to clean water has not been restored since the floods of June 2023 . This comprehensive approach and the success of VEON’s crisis response are the results of VEON teams’ determination to go above and beyond "business as usual” to serve their countries and communities in need.

"VEON’s emergency response initiatives have proved critical in safeguarding against national disasters and ensuring crucial communication lines remain open throughout geopolitical challenges,”  stated VEON Group CEO Kaan Terzioglu. Across the Group, we've secured connectivity for all, fostered future development, and facilitated the distribution of humanitarian assistance to those in need.”

The award was received by Kyivstar Chief Technical Officer, Volodymyr Lutchenko, VEON’s DO1440 Officer, Lasha Tabidze, VEON Group Diversity and Inclusion Officer, and Ana de Kok-Reyes.

About VEON
VEON is a digital operator that provides converged connectivity and digital services to nearly 160 million customers.  Operating across six countries that are home to more than 7% of the world’s population, VEON is transforming lives through technology-driven services that empower individuals and drive economic growth. Headquartered in Amsterdam, VEON is listed on Nasdaq and Euronext. For more information visit: https://www.veon.com.

Disclaimer 
This release contains "forward-looking statements,” as the phrase is defined in Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and include statements relating to, among other things, VEON’s governance, strategy and investment plans. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which VEON cannot predict with accuracy and some of which VEON might not even anticipate. The forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of the date of this release. VEON does not undertake to publicly update, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws, any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after such dates or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. 
 

Contact Information

VEON 
Hande Asik
Group Director of Communication 
pr@veon.com

TUVA Partners
Julian Tanner
Julian.tanner@tuvapartners.com


