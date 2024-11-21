Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
VEON Aktie [Valor: 36264455 / ISIN: BMG9349W1038]
21.11.2024 09:00:00

VEON on Track to Consolidate Trading on Nasdaq in New York, Last Day on Euronext Amsterdam is Tomorrow

VEON
1.10 EUR -9.43%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Amsterdam and Dubai, 21 November 2024: VEON Ltd. (Nasdaq: VEON; Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a global digital operator ("VEON” or the "Company”), today confirms that, as previously announced, its shares will cease trading on the Euronext Amsterdam at the close of trading tomorrow, 22 November 2024 (the "Last Trading Date”), and that the delisting of its common shares from trading on Euronext Amsterdam (the "Euronext Amsterdam Delisting”) will be effective from Monday, 25 November 2024.

As it moves to consolidate the trading of its shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq”), VEON has also extended by two weeks, until 6 December 2024, its offer to pay ADS issuance fees for shareholders who deposit their Common Shares with the Company’s depositary, The Bank of New York Mellon, in exchange for delivery of ADSs. This extension of fees will have no impact on the Last Trading Date, but will be available for shareholders that continue to hold common shares after the Euronext Amsterdam Delisting and wish to convert such shares to ADSs.

"Our strategic transition to Nasdaq as our exclusive listing venue is right on track and tomorrow marks the final day of trading for VEON shares on Euronext Amsterdam,” said Kaan Terzioglu, VEON Group CEO. "We are thrilled to welcome our shareholders who have already converted their shares to ADSs and eagerly anticipate all VEON trading being consolidated on Nasdaq starting Monday, November 25th.”

On or before the Last Trading Date, shareholders that do not hold a number of Common Shares corresponding to a multiple of 25 can sell or purchase Common Shares so that they hold a number of Common Shares that is a precise multiple of 25, allowing for the issue of the corresponding number of ADSs.

Existing holders of ADSs not also holding Common Shares on Euronext Amsterdam do not need to take any action in relation to the Euronext Amsterdam Delisting.

VEON investors can access further information on the delisting process on VEON’s website: www.veon.com/investors.

About VEON
VEON is a digital operator that provides converged connectivity and digital services to nearly 160 million customers. Operating across six countries that are home to more than 7% of the world’s population, VEON is transforming lives through technology-driven services that empower individuals and drive economic growth. VEON is listed on Nasdaq and Euronext. For more information visit: https://www.veon.com.

Disclaimer 

This announcement shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Common Shares or ADSs, nor shall there be any sale of the Common Shares or ADSs in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The securities described in this announcement have not been registered under the Securities Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements.

This announcement does not form part of an offer of transferable securities to the public in the Netherlands and no prospectus has been, or is required to be, submitted to the AFM for approval.

Forward-looking statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements”, as the phrase is defined in Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and include statements relating to, among other things, the Company’s Euronext Amsterdam Delisting timetable. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which VEON cannot predict with accuracy and some of which VEON might not even anticipate, including the important factors discussed under the caption Risk Factors in VEON’s annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended 31 December 2023, which is on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and is available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. The forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of the date of this release. VEON does not undertake to publicly update, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws, any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after such dates or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. There can be no assurance that the initiatives referred to above will be successful.

Contact Information:

Hande Asik
Group Director of Strategy and Communication 
pr@veon.com

Faisal Ghori
Group Director of Investor Relations
ir@veon.com



