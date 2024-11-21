VEON on Track to Consolidate Trading on Nasdaq in New York, Last Day on Euronext Amsterdam is Tomorrow

Amsterdam and Dubai, 21 November 2024: VEON Ltd. (Nasdaq: VEON; Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a global digital operator ("VEON” or the "Company”), today confirms that, as previously announced, its shares will cease trading on the Euronext Amsterdam at the close of trading tomorrow, 22 November 2024 (the "Last Trading Date”), and that the delisting of its common shares from trading on Euronext Amsterdam (the "Euronext Amsterdam Delisting”) will be effective from Monday, 25 November 2024.

As it moves to consolidate the trading of its shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq”), VEON has also extended by two weeks, until 6 December 2024, its offer to pay ADS issuance fees for shareholders who deposit their Common Shares with the Company’s depositary, The Bank of New York Mellon, in exchange for delivery of ADSs. This extension of fees will have no impact on the Last Trading Date, but will be available for shareholders that continue to hold common shares after the Euronext Amsterdam Delisting and wish to convert such shares to ADSs.

"Our strategic transition to Nasdaq as our exclusive listing venue is right on track and tomorrow marks the final day of trading for VEON shares on Euronext Amsterdam,” said Kaan Terzioglu, VEON Group CEO. "We are thrilled to welcome our shareholders who have already converted their shares to ADSs and eagerly anticipate all VEON trading being consolidated on Nasdaq starting Monday, November 25th.”

On or before the Last Trading Date, shareholders that do not hold a number of Common Shares corresponding to a multiple of 25 can sell or purchase Common Shares so that they hold a number of Common Shares that is a precise multiple of 25, allowing for the issue of the corresponding number of ADSs.

Existing holders of ADSs not also holding Common Shares on Euronext Amsterdam do not need to take any action in relation to the Euronext Amsterdam Delisting.

VEON investors can access further information on the delisting process on VEON’s website: www.veon.com/investors.

About VEON

VEON is a digital operator that provides converged connectivity and digital services to nearly 160 million customers. Operating across six countries that are home to more than 7% of the world’s population, VEON is transforming lives through technology-driven services that empower individuals and drive economic growth. VEON is listed on Nasdaq and Euronext. For more information visit: https://www.veon.com.

