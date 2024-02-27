Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
VEON Aktie [Valor: 36264455 / ISIN: BMG9349W1038]
27.02.2024 15:02:01

VEON launches ROX, its digital-first brand in Pakistan

VEON
ROX to provide Pakistan’s digital-first generation with integrated content and services

MWC24 Barcelona, 27 February 2024: VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON, Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a global digital operator that provides converged connectivity and online services, announces that Jazz, its digital operator in Pakistan, is launching ROX, a new mobile service brand to serve the digital natives of the country with an integrated lifestyle experience. 

ROX is designed to appeal to the digital-first generation of Pakistan and provides a range of digital lifestyle services through a dedicated mobile app.  Launched with a slogan "Vibe Hai” which means "Feel the Vibe”, ROX offers several "Vibe” bundles with which customers will enjoy easy onboarding and digital subscriptions from Jazz and partners.  Among the offers are Jazz services including streaming app Tamasha, games app GameNow, music app Bajao as well as food delivery, ride hailing, discount aggregator and ticket booking from partners.

"In Pakistan, with 64% of the population under the age of 30, there is a significant demand for digital-first experiences. ROX delivers a combination of content and services to engage the digital-first generation of the country. With Jazz’s wide portfolio of digital services and experience in providing a seamless digital experience to our customers, and with the learnings in our Group based on the success of other digital-first brands, we are confident that we are uniquely positioned to meet this demand.” explains Kaan Terzioglu, CEO of VEON Group.

The launch of ROX is part of VEON’s digital operator strategy, or DO1440, and builds on the company’s success in pioneering other digital-first brands - IZI in Kazakhstan and OQ in Uzbekistan.

IZI, VEON’s first digital-first operator, has over 500 thousand monthly active users (MAUs). In Uzbekistan, the OQ was launched in October 2023 and had already gained 177 thousand MAUs by December 31st. 

About VEON
VEON is a digital operator that provides converged connectivity and digital services to nearly 160 million customers.  Operating across six countries that are home to more than 7% of the world’s population, VEON is transforming lives through technology-driven services that empower individuals and drive economic growth.  Headquartered in Amsterdam, VEON is listed on Nasdaq and Euronext.
For more information visit: https://www.veon.com.

Disclaimer 
This release contains "forward-looking statements,” as the phrase is defined in Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and include statements relating to, among other things, VEON’s commercial plans. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which VEON cannot predict with accuracy and some of which VEON might not even anticipate. The forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of the date of this release. VEON does not undertake to publicly update, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws, any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after such dates or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contact Information
VEON 
Hande Asik
Group Director of Communication 
pr@veon.com

TUVA Partners
Julian Tanner
julian.tanner@tuvapartners.com

 

