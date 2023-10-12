VEON is the sole and rightful owner of Kyivstar

Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'994 -0.4%  SPI 14'381 -0.4%  Dow 33'692 -0.3%  DAX 15'438 -0.1%  Euro 0.9565 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'203 0.1%  Gold 1'872 -0.1%  Bitcoin 24'174 -0.1%  Dollar 0.9060 0.5%  Öl 87.2 1.9% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Sandoz124359842Birkenstock129711946UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Tesla11448018Novo Nordisk129508879Holcim1221405Swiss Life1485278Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Idorsia36346343
Top News
Straumann-Aktie fester: Straumann profitiert von zuversichtlichen Analystenkommentaren
Ericsson-Aktie dreht dennoch ins Plus: Ericsson mit Umsatzeinbruch und Milliardenabschreibung
easyJet-Aktie fällt deutlich zurück: easyJet gibt vergibt Grossauftrag an Airbus
Alphabet-Aktie kaum bewegt: Google zahlt vorläufig jährlich Millionensumme für Presseerzeugnisse in Deutschland
Microsoft-Aktie trotzdem etwas fester: US-Steuerbehörde fordert enorme Steuernachzahlung von Microsoft
Suche...
Mit Hebel traden

VEON Aktie [Valor: 36264455 / ISIN: BMG9349W1038]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
12.10.2023 16:50:58

VEON is the sole and rightful owner of Kyivstar

VEON
0.71 EUR 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Company responds to speculation about Kyivstar

Amsterdam, 12 October 2023 VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON, Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a global digital operator that provides converged connectivity and online services, issues the following clarification regarding the developments in Ukraine, in response to recent press reports and in order to address the questions raised by VEON’s international debt and equity investors.

On 6 October 2023, the Security Services of Ukraine (SSU) announced that the Ukrainian courts are seizing all "corporate rights” of Mikhail Fridman, Peter Aven and Andrei Kosogov in 20 Ukrainian companies that these individuals beneficially own, while criminal proceedings, unrelated to Kyivstar or VEON, are in progress.  This announcement was incorrectly characterized by some Ukrainian media as a "seizure” or "freezing” of "Kyivstar’s assets”. On 9 October 2023, Ukrainian media further reported, with a headline which incorrectly targets Kyivstar, that the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine is separately finalizing a lawsuit in the Ukraine High Anti-Corruption Court to confiscate any Ukrainian assets of M. Fridman.

At present, neither VEON nor Kyivstar have received any official communication from the Ukrainian authorities or courts regarding these matters. The only information that VEON has at the moment is from its share registrar in Ukraine, which confirms that any ownership changes to Kyivstar are currently not permitted.

While VEON does not comment on unconfirmed reports in principle, the escalation of the rhetoric and the questions that VEON received from its debt and equity investors necessitate that the Company clarifies the following facts.

First and foremost, VEON is and remains Kyivstar’s sole and rightful owner. None of the individuals mentioned in the SSU announcement referenced above own any shares in VEON or Kyivstar. 

As previously stated, VEON is an Amsterdam-headquartered, Nasdaq- and Euronext Amsterdam-listed company with an international debt and equity investor base that includes US, EU and UK individuals and institutions. VEON has no controlling or majority shareholder. The individuals mentioned in the SSU announcement cannot exercise any rights regarding VEON or Kyivstar, are not a part of either company’s governance mechanisms, including boards, nor do they have the ability to control or influence decisions made by VEON or Kyivstar. They do not derive benefits from VEON or any of its operating companies. Any actions aimed at the rights, benefits or funds of the aforementioned individuals cannot legitimately be directed toward Kyivstar or VEON.

VEON notes and welcomes the subsequent clarification by the SSU1 noting that "The seizure of corporate rights of Ukrainian companies does not affect the protection of the interests of foreign investors and owners of shares of corporate rights, does not hinder their economic activity and the possibility of receiving dividends.” Underlining the duties to employees, customers and investors, VEON and Kyivstar intend to use all available avenues to protect the rights of VEON and Kyivstar.

VEON deeply values its investors’ support for its strategic choices, including its exit from Russia – one of the most significant corporate exits given VEON’s public listing and the relative size of the asset – and appreciates the support it has received from US, UK and EU regulators over the course of the past 19 months as a Nasdaq- and Euronext Amsterdam-listed company.

Kyivstar, with the full support of its parent company VEON, continues to serve its 25 million customers and keeps not only its own customers, but also the broader country connected through extremely challenging conditions, with 94% network availability and full operational integrity in line with the national security priorities of Ukraine. VEON and Kyivstar are fully committed to continue serving Ukraine, as demonstrated by the USD 600 million investment pledge for the recovery and reconstruction of the country. 

  
About VEON
VEON is a digital operator that provides converged connectivity and digital services to nearly 160 million customers.  Operating across six countries that are home to more than 7% of the world’s population, VEON is transforming lives through technology-driven services that empower individuals and drive economic growth.  Headquartered in Amsterdam, VEON is listed on Nasdaq and Euronext.

For more information visit: https://www.veon.com.

Disclaimer  

This release contains "forward-looking statements,” as the phrase is defined in Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and include statements relating to, among other things, VEON’s governance, ownership and investment plans. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which VEON cannot predict with accuracy and some of which VEON might not even anticipate. The forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of the date of this release. VEON does not undertake to publicly update, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws, any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after such dates or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contact Information

VEON 
Hande Asik
Group Director of Communication 
pr@veon.com

TUVA Partners
Julian Tanner
julian.tanner@tuvapartners.com



1 Translated from https://ssu.gov.ua/novyny/zavdiaky-sbu-v-ukraini-areshtovano-vsi-aktyvy-trokh-oliharkhiv-putina-na-ponad-17-mlrd-hrn issued on 6 October 2023, in Ukrainian language.



INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Analysen zu VEON Ltd Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Verschwendet die 2. Säule unsere Altersvorsorge? – Börsentag Zürich – BX Swiss Bloggerlounge
Ein besonderes Highlight auf dem diesjährigen Börsentag Zürich war die BX Swiss Blogger-Lounge. Bekannte YouTuber und Finanz-Influencer standen für Gespräche und Diskussionen bereit und vermittelten Ihr Wissen und Ihre Erfahrungen in Vorträgen.
Im heutigen Experteninterview mit Georg Zimmermann von der BX Swiss erklärt Christian Jetzer von JC Insurance Brokers GmbH wie man seine Situation in der Pensionskasse verbessern kann und was hinter der AHV Reform 2024 steckt.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Verschwendet die 2. Säule unsere Altersvorsorge? – Börsentag Zürich – BX Swiss Bloggerlounge

Inside Trading & Investment

11:15 Verschwendet die 2. Säule unsere Altersvorsorge? – Börsentag Zürich – BX Swiss Bloggerlounge
11:08 UBS KeyInvest: Luxus - Chancen nach der Korrektur/Cloud/KI - Zukunftsweisendes Tech-Trio
10:41 SMI mit angezogener Handbremse
10:05 Börse Aktuell – Erholung geht in die nächste Runde
09:43 Marktüberblick: FMC und Fresenius SE sacken ab
11.10.23 Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
10.10.23 Julius Bär: 9.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf AXA SA
10.10.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf EMS-Chemie, Lonza, Sonova
04.10.23 Am 6. Oktober, 9:00 Uhr - Ferrari 328 GTS, 2.074Km bei Splint Invest! Potenzial: +9,0% p.a.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'450.58 19.66 64SSMU
Short 11'678.55 13.94 SMIR9U
Short 12'124.82 8.88 0LSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'987.09 12.10.2023 16:54:42
Long 10'560.00 19.83
Long 10'318.78 13.85 EHSSMU
Long 9'886.43 8.95 SYSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Fed-Protokoll im Fokus: US-Handel endet mit Gewinnen -- SMI letztlich in der Gewinnzone -- DAX zum Handelsschluss in Grün -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mit Gewinnen
Diese Wasserstoffaktien haben laut HSBC-Analystin deutliches Kurspotenzial
Erleichterung nach Fed-Protokoll: SMI und DAX können Gewinne nicht halten -- Wall Street stabil -- Asiens Börsen letztlich fester
Roche-Aktie mit Gewinnen: Roche erleichtert Behandlung von MS-Patienten mit neuer Darreichung von Ocrevus
Birkenstock mit IPO-Fiasko - Birkenstock-Aktie schliesst deutlich unter Ausgabepreis
LVMH-Aktie tiefer: LVMH verfehlt die Wachstumserwartungen - Richemont-Aktien geben im Windschatten deutlich nach
FMC-Aktien und Fresenius-Titel brechen ein: Studienerfolg von Novo Nordisk belastet
Birkenstock zeigt sich vorsichtig bei Ausgabepreis für Aktie: Börsengang am Mittwoch
Börsengang steht kurz bevor: Deshalb warnen Experten vor einem Kauf der Birkenstock-Aktie
Anleihen, Inflation, Zinsen und Co.: Top-Investoren geben Risiko-Warnung heraus

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit