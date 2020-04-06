06.04.2020 07:30:00

VEON Appoints Serkan Okandan as Group CFO

AMSTERDAM, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) and (Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a leading global provider of connectivity and digital services, announces the appointment of Serkan Okandan as Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective from 1 May 2020. 

Serkan brings more than 25 years' experience to VEON, including as Group CFO at the Etisalat Group and Group CFO at Turkcell. During his twenty years at the Etisalat Group and Turkcell, telecommunications providers in the Middle East, Eastern Europe, Asia and Africa, he also held senior management and board positions of subsidiaries in Ukraine and Pakistan – two of VEON's largest operating countries.

Serkan will report to VEON's co-CEOs Sergi Herrero and Kaan Terzioglu and join VEON's Group Executive Committee.

Commenting on the appointment, Kaan Terzioglu and Sergi Herrero said: "Serkan is a first-class executive who brings a wealth of experience to VEON which will be invaluable as we look to consolidate our position in connectivity and digital services. We are pleased to welcome him to VEON."

Serkan Okandan said: "VEON is a company with a clear strategy for growth over the coming years, in both connectivity and digital services. With new co-CEOs and 212 million customers in some of the world's most dynamic and youthful countries I am delighted to join and help drive the company's growth agenda."

Serkan is a graduate of the Faculty of Economics and Administrative Sciences at Bosphorus University in Istanbul, Turkey.

About VEON

VEON is a NASDAQ and Euronext Amsterdam-listed global provider of connectivity and internet services, headquartered in Amsterdam. Our vision is to empower customer ambitions through technology, acting as a digital concierge to guide their choices and connect them with resources that match their needs. 

For more information visit: http://www.veon.com.

Disclaimer

This release contains "forward-looking statements", as the phrase is defined in Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and include statements relating to, among other things, expectations regarding management plans and the ability to successfully execute operating model and development plans. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which VEON cannot predict with accuracy and some of which VEON might not even anticipate. The forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of the date of this release. VEON does not undertake to publicly update, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws, any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after such dates or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Furthermore, elements of this release contain, or may contain, "inside information" as defined under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014.

VEON Contacts


Communications

Kieran Toohey

pr@veon.com

Tel: +31-20-79-77-200

Investor Relations                   

Nik Kershaw

ir@veon.com                            

Tel: +31-20-79-77-200    

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/veon-appoints-serkan-okandan-as-group-cfo-301035618.html

SOURCE VEON Ltd

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Lonza Grp 401.70
2.66 %
Alcon 48.38
1.68 %
Sika 154.20
1.38 %
Nestle 102.36
1.27 %
Novartis 81.65
1.08 %
Swiss Life Hldg 305.60
-1.77 %
Adecco Group 35.37
-2.54 %
Geberit 402.00
-2.59 %
The Swatch Grp 182.35
-3.06 %
Zurich Insur Gr 303.20
-9.00 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

03.04.20
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
03.04.20
Trump befeuert die Ölpreise
03.04.20
SMI bleibt im Erholungsmodus
03.04.20
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Weiter fallende Notierungen erwartet / LafargeHolcim – Aufwärtskorrektur im Abwärtstrend
02.04.20
Fehlstart ins zweite Quartal!? | BX Swiss TV
30.03.20
Die pandemie im spiegel der konjunkturdaten
30.03.20
Raiffeisen: Produkt im Fokus
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

03.04.20
Schroders: Wie das Coronavirus unser Arbeitsleben (und das Klima) verändern könnte
02.04.20
Schroders: Peter Harrison: Wie die Investmentbranche während der Covid-Krise helfen kann
01.04.20
Schroders: Das Coronavirus wird eine "schwere" Rezession auslösen
mehr
Fehlstart ins zweite Quartal!? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Volle Kriegskasse: Warren Buffett könnte fast jedes börsengelistete US-Unternehmen übernehmen
Bargeld verpönt: Corona gibt Rückenwind für Geschäft von Wirecard & Co.
Börsenexperte über Corona-Hilfen von Fed und US-Regierung: Schlagkraft einer "Atombombe"
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 14: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Experten rechnen fest mit Konsolidierung im Ölsektor
Bitcoin wird als Zahlungsmittel immer mehr genutzt
Coronakrise: Hat Jeff Bezos noch rechtzeitig ein Amazon-Aktienpakt veräussert?
Lieferengpässe bei Gold - was das für den Bitcoin bedeutet
Lufthansa-Finanzvorstand tritt zurück
Nach Ausverkäufen: Top-Manager kaufen bei SMI-Unternehmen zu

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nikkei mit Erholungsversuch -- Feiertag in China
An der japanischen Börsen beginnt die neue Woche mit positiver Tendenz.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB