07.01.2026 20:55:19
Ventyx Stock Soars 37% On Report Lilly Nears $1 Bln Acquisition Deal
(RTTNews) - Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (VTYX) shares jumped 37.02%, trading at $13.77, up $3.72, after reports emerged that Eli Lilly & Co. is in advanced talks to acquire Ventyx for more than $1 billion.
The surge followed broad media coverage indicating Lilly may pay a significant premium, potentially around $14 per share in cash to buy the biotech firm focused on inflammatory and related disease therapies.
On the day of the news, VTYX opened sharply higher, experienced elevated trading activity as investors reacted to the potential takeover, and maintained gains compared with the previous close near $10.05. The stock trades on the Nasdaq.
Trading volume was well above average, reflecting strong market interest in the acquisition report and its implications for Ventyx's strategic value.
Ventyx's 52-week range is approximately $0.78 - $10.55, underscoring heightened volatility driven by M&A speculation and clinical progress in its pipeline.
Investors will likely watch for official deal confirmation, regulatory filings, and any commentary from Ventyx or Eli Lilly as the potential acquisition progresses.
