Venture Global Secures Binding Commitments of over $10 billion for its $5.8 billion Calcasieu Pass LNG Construction Financing

ARLINGTON, Va., July 18, 2019 /CNW/ -- Venture Global LNG, Inc. is proud to announce that the company's $5.8 billion Calcasieu Pass LNG construction financing has received over $10 billion in binding commitments from Initial Coordinating Lead Arrangers. The transaction is nearly two times oversubscribed, prior to retail syndication. The proceeds of the construction financing, along with the equity investment from Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners, will fund the construction and commissioning of the Calcasieu Pass facility and the associated TransCameron pipeline.

Venture Global LNG, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Venture Global LNG, Inc.)

The lender group includes the world's leading Asian, European and North American project finance banks.

The bank group is Banco Santander, S.A, Bank of America, N.A., Goldman Sachs Bank USA, Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Limited, ING Capital LLC, JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., Mizuho Bank, Ltd., Morgan Stanley Senior Funding, Inc., Natixis, Nomura Securities International, Inc., Royal Bank of Canada, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, and The Bank of Nova Scotia.

Venture Global LNG Co-CEOs Mike Sabel and Bob Pender jointly stated, "The incredible market response to our Calcasieu Pass debt facility is the culmination of many years of work by our team. We are incredibly proud that the world's leading project finance institutions have responded with such a validation of the quality of our structure and partners with outstanding terms and a significant oversubscription. The company has now secured more than $8.6 billion of capital and is continuing full construction and fabrication activity at Calcasieu Pass."

The 10 MTPA Venture Global Calcasieu Pass facility will employ a comprehensive process solution from Baker Hughes, a GE company (BHGE) that utilizes highly efficient mid-scale, modular, factory-fabricated liquefaction trains. Kiewit is designing, engineering, constructing, commissioning, testing and guaranteeing the facility. Calcasieu Pass has received all necessary permits, including FERC authorization and Non-FTA export authorization from the U.S. Department of Energy. Venture Global LNG is also developing the 20 MTPA Plaquemines LNG project and the 20 MTPA Delta LNG project, both in Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana.

About Venture Global LNG

Venture Global LNG is a long-term, low-cost provider of LNG to be supplied from resource rich North American natural gas basins. Venture Global LNG's liquefaction process system employs a highly efficient and reliable suite of products supplied by BHGE. The 10 MTPA Venture Global Calcasieu Pass facility is under construction at the intersection of the Calcasieu Ship Channel and the Gulf of Mexico. Venture Global LNG  is also developing the 20 MTPA Venture Global Plaquemines LNG facility 30 miles south of New Orleans on the Mississippi River, and the 20 MTPA Venture Global Delta LNG facility, also on the Mississippi River south of New Orleans. Venture Global has raised total committed capital to-date of approximately $8.6 billion to support the development of its projects. More can be found at www.venturegloballng.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/venture-global-secures-binding-commitments-of-over-10-billion-for-its-5-8-billion-calcasieu-pass-lng-construction-financing-300887746.html

SOURCE Venture Global LNG, Inc.

