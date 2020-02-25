25.02.2020 22:27:00

Venture Global Plaquemines LNG and EDF enter into LNG Sales and Purchase Agreement for 1 MTPA

ARLINGTON, Virginia, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Venture Global LNG, Inc. announces that Venture Global Plaquemines LNG, LLC and Électricité de France, S.A. (EDF) have entered into a 20-year Sales and Purchase Agreement (SPA) for the supply of one million tonnes per annum (MTPA) from the Plaquemines LNG export facility in Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana. 

Under this agreement, EDF will purchase LNG on a free on board basis (FOB) for a 20-year term starting from the commercial operation date of the Venture Global Plaquemines LNG export facility.

The 20 MTPA Plaquemines facility utilizes an identical configuration to the company's Calcasieu Pass LNG project, currently under construction in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.  Plaquemines LNG has previously sold 2.5 MTPA under a 20-year SPA to PGNiG.  The project has received its final authorizations from both the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) and the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE).

About Venture Global LNG

Venture Global LNG is a long-term, low-cost provider of LNG to be supplied from resource rich North American natural gas basins and is in construction or under development on 50 MTPA of production capacity in Louisiana. The 10 MTPA Venture Global Calcasieu Pass facility is under construction at the intersection of the Calcasieu Ship Channel and the Gulf of Mexico. The 20 MTPA Venture Global Plaquemines LNG facility is expected to commence construction this year and is located south of New Orleans on the Mississippi River.  Venture Global LNG is also developing the 20 MTPA Venture Global Delta LNG facility, adjacent to Plaquemines.  More can be found at www.venturegloballng.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/825434/VENTURE_GLOBAL_LNG_INC___Logo.jpg

SOURCE Venture Global LNG, Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

15:01
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
14:04
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (69%) auf Partners Group Holding AG, Lonza Group AG, Geberit AG
14:00
Rohstoffe: Wechselbad der Gefühle
11:00
Mexico"s Peso Shines Even as Economy Wobbles
09:34
Vontobel: derimail - Callable Multi BRCs auf Öltitel
08:49
Coronavirus zurück in den Köpfen der Anleger
24.02.20
Mieser Wochenstart Dank Coronavirus | BX Swiss TV
24.02.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

10:00
Schroders: Umweltinitiativen verbessern Stockholms Rang im Global Cities Index
24.02.20
Schroders: Wasserstoffwirtschaft - mehr als nur heisse Luft?
20.02.20
Schroders: Wie Anleger "Greenwasher" erkennen können
mehr
Mieser Wochenstart Dank Coronavirus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Coronavirus belastet globale Aktienmärkte: Dow geht deutlich leichter aus dem Handel -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit kräftigen Verlusten -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich schwächer - Feiertag in Tokio
Rekordjagd an der Börse: Diese Aktie hängt selbst Tesla bei der diesjährigen Performance ab
Reich beschenkt: Elon Musk zieht für Tesla die Spendierhosen an
Novartis-Aktien sehr schwach nach Sicherheitsbedenken bei Beovu
Diese Branche dürfte immun gegen die Coronavirus-Sorgen sein
Wall Street rauscht weiter ab -- SMI schliesst tief im Minus -- DAX fällt zeitweise auf neues Jahrestief -- Asiens Börsen zeigen leichte Erholungstendenzen
Gauland beklagt Hetze gegen AfD und warnt vor Gefährdung der Demokratie
Goldpreis in Euro mit neuen Rekorden: Das steckt hinter dem Höhenflug
CS- und UBS-Aktien profitieren nur kurz: Finma beurteilt Notfallpläne der Credit Suisse und UBS als umsetzbar
Buffett-Gefährte Munger hält Tesla-Chef Elon Musk für "sonderbar"

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street rauscht weiter ab -- SMI schliesst tief im Minus -- DAX fällt zeitweise auf neues Jahrestief -- Asiens Börsen zeigen leichte Erholungstendenzen
Das Coronavirus bleibt Thema: Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Dienstag ebenso wie die deutsche Börse weiterhin sehr verunsichert. Die Wall Street setzte ihre Talfahrt vom Vortag fort. Anleger an den Handelsplätzen in Fernost präsentierten sich etwas gelassener.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;