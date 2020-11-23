SMI 10’464 -0.3%  SPI 12’957 -0.5%  Dow 29’591 1.1%  DAX 13’127 -0.1%  Euro 1.0805 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’463 -0.1%  Gold 1’838 -1.7%  Bitcoin 16’829 0.4%  Dollar 0.9129 0.2%  Öl 45.9 1.4% 

Geldanlage-Seminar: Gibt es DEN richtigen Weg zum perfekten ETF Portfolio? Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!
23.11.2020 23:30:00

Venture Global LNG Awards KBR EPC Contract for Plaquemines LNG Export Facility

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 23, 2020 /CNW/ -- Venture Global LNG, Inc. announces that KBR has been awarded the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract as lead contractor for Phase 1 of the Plaquemines LNG export project currently under development in Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana.  KBR will integrate highly modularized, owner-furnished equipment for the 10 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) nameplate facility, identical to the systems being successfully delivered and installed at Venture Global LNG's Calcasieu Pass project.

Venture Global LNG, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Venture Global LNG, Inc.)

Mike Sabel, Executive Co-Chairman and CEO stated, "KBR has an exceptional record in the LNG industry, having designed and delivered approximately a third of the liquefaction capacity worldwide.  They recognize that our innovation of mid-scale, modular trains manufactured in a factory setting and delivered complete to site is revolutionizing this industry.  Plaquemines LNG will deploy Venture Global's liquefaction trains 19 through 36, identical to the 18 trains currently being fabricated and delivered to our Calcasieu Pass LNG project. This contract with KBR will allow us to bring a second world-class, mechanically complete LNG production facility to the market, on our schedule and budget."

Executive Co-Chairman Bob Pender added, "KBR brings more than a century of global experience to the Plaquemines LNG project and shares our commitment to on-time, on-budget execution and the safest possible work environment for our employees and partners.  As we approach the commencement of early site works for Plaquemines LNG, we are excited to use the experience gained at Calcasieu Pass – where we are already connecting our first liquefaction trains – to further improve upon the successful approach we've developed."

The Plaquemines LNG project has received all required regulatory approvals and has signed binding 20-year offtake agreements with PGNiG (2.5 MTPA) and EDF (1 MTPA) for 3.5 MTPA of the project's capacity. 

About Venture Global LNG
Venture Global LNG is a long-term, low-cost provider of U.S. LNG to be supplied from resource rich North American natural gas basins.  The company is currently constructing or developing 50 MTPA of production capacity in Louisiana to provide clean, affordable energy to the world.  More can be found at www.venturegloballng.com. 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/venture-global-lng-awards-kbr-epc-contract-for-plaquemines-lng-export-facility-301179290.html

SOURCE Venture Global LNG, Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swiss Re 83.70
2.25 %
CS Group 11.41
2.24 %
Zurich Insur Gr 375.00
1.90 %
UBS Group 13.30
1.72 %
Swiss Life Hldg 407.00
1.45 %
Roche Hldg G 302.15
-0.84 %
Lonza Grp 570.00
-1.21 %
Sika 234.40
-1.43 %
Givaudan 3’607.00
-1.50 %
Nestle 101.46
-2.14 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

16:19
Vontobel: E-Sports & Gaming - der nächste Profisport?
11:00
A Vaccine"s Six Points of Economic Impact
08:55
SMI weiter in Lauerstellung
06:53
Daily Markets: SMI – In luftigen Höhen / Visa – Korrektur trifft auf Unterstützung
20.11.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Air France - KLM, Lufthansa
20.11.20
BX Swiss stellt sich vor: regservices.ch – das Beraterregister | BX Swiss TV
19.11.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.60% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (72.5%) auf Swiss Re AG
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

16:07
Schroders: #TheZero
20.11.20
Schroders: Vorrangige Infrastrukturanleihen ggü. festverzinsliche Anleihen: Welche Option birgt für Anleger weniger Herausforderungen?
11.11.20
Schroders: Private Equity im Gesundheitssektor für ein längeres und besseres Leben
mehr
BX Swiss stellt sich vor: regservices.ch – das Beraterregister | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

"Zombie"-BTC: Bitcoin im Wert von 15 Millionen US-Dollar bewegen sich plötzlich nach zehn Jahren
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Welche Bankenwerte im Jahr 2021 als Gewinner gesehen werden
Relief Therapeutics will an ausserordentlicher GV über Kapitalerhöhung abstimmen lassen - Aktie verliert deutlich
E-Auto-Aktien im Blick: Wird das Rennen zwischen NIO und Tesla in den nächsten Jahren knapp?
Buffetts Berkshire Hathaway: Verdeckte Investition im Berkshire-Portfolio?
Dow schliesst fester -- SMI schlussendlich tiefer -- DAX beendet Tag im Minus -- Letztendlich Gewinne in Asien
AstraZeneca-Impfstoff zu 70 Prozent wirksam gegen COVID-19 - Aktie in Rot
Roche-Aktie dennoch tiefer, Regeneron-Papier fester: US-Notfallzulassung für Antikörper-COVID-Cocktail von Regeneron
Analyst: Offene Fragen bei McDonald's Beyond Meat Deal verschrecken Anleger

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow schliesst fester -- SMI schlussendlich tiefer -- DAX beendet Tag im Minus -- Letztendlich Gewinne in Asien
Die Hoffnung auf einen bald verfügbaren Coronavirus-Impfstoff sorgte zu Wochenbeginn an der Wall Street für eine freundliche Tendenz. Der heimische Markt bewegte sich zu Beginn der neuen Handelswoche unter dem Schlusskurs von Freitag. Der deutsche Leitindex gab sein Kursplus vollständig ab. In Asien zeigten sich am Montag leichte Gewinne.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit