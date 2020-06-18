18.06.2020 20:41:00

Venture Global LNG Announces Hiring of Jack Thayer as Chief Financial Officer

ARLINGTON, Virginia, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Venture Global LNG, Inc. announces that Jonathan (Jack) Thayer has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer. 

Mr. Thayer has over fifteen years of finance leadership experience.  Prior to joining Venture Global, Mr. Thayer served as Chief Financial Officer of Exelon Corporation, a leading utility, power marketing and generation holding company, and Chief Financial Officer of Constellation Energy Group, Inc., a large, integrated energy company, with power generation, gas and electric distribution and energy management services.  He has also held roles in investment banking, first with SBC Warburg, and subsequently with Deutsche Bank Securities.  Most recently, Mr. Thayer served as Vice Chairman, Corporate Operations and Chief Financial Officer of Woodward, Inc.

"We are delighted to welcome Jack to our experienced leadership team.  He has an outstanding record of accomplishment as Chief Financial Officer at two Fortune 500 energy companies, and we are confident in his ability to lead the company's Finance organization as we grow our low-cost LNG business," Co-Chief Executive Officers Bob Pender and Mike Sabel jointly stated.

Jack Thayer added, "I am excited about joining Venture Global LNG and contributing to its future, as Venture Global expands its presence in the LNG industry during an important period of transition for international energy markets."

About Venture Global LNG

Venture Global LNG is a long-term, low-cost provider of LNG to be supplied from resource rich North American natural gas basins and is currently constructing or developing 50 MTPA of production capacity in Louisiana.  The 10 MTPA Venture Global Calcasieu Pass facility is under construction at the intersection of the Calcasieu Ship Channel and the Gulf of Mexico. The 20 MTPA Venture Global Plaquemines LNG facility is expected to commence construction this year and is located south of New Orleans on the Mississippi River.  Venture Global LNG is also developing the 20 MTPA Venture Global Delta LNG facility, adjacent to Plaquemines.  More can be found at www.venturegloballng.com. 

