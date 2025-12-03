Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’890 0.3%  SPI 17’706 0.3%  Dow 47’474 0.4%  DAX 23’711 0.5%  Euro 0.9337 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’686 0.3%  Gold 4’206 -0.6%  Bitcoin 73’858 6.3%  Dollar 0.8030 -0.2%  Öl 62.3 -1.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Life1485278VAT31186490Lonza1384101ABB1222171Amrize143013422Swisscom874251
Top News
Tesla-Aktie: Starker Preisverfall bei Model 3 und Y verunsichert Anleger
Enthüllung des Bitcoin-Gründers Satoshi? Experten sehen überraschende Parallelen zu Jack Dorsey
KI-Hype um NVIDIA & Co.: Warum ein anderer Tech-CEO bewusst dagegen hält - und damit Erfolg hat
Synthetische ETFs: Welche regulatorischen Risiken Anleger kennen sollten
Dottikon-Aktie: Firmenchef setzt auf Stabilität statt "ewiges Wachstum"
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Viatris Aktie 58198423 / US92556V1061

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

03.12.2025 03:58:52

Ventas Subsidiary Prices Public Offering Of $500.0 Mln Of 5.000% Senior Notes Due 2036

Viatris
8.64 CHF 1.85%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Ventas, Inc. (VTR) announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Ventas Realty, Limited Partnership, has priced an underwritten public offering of $500.0 million aggregate principal amount of 5.000% Senior Notes due 2036 at an issue price equal to 99.510% of the principal amount of the Notes. The Notes will be senior unsecured obligations of Ventas Realty and will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by the Company and will mature on February 15, 2036. The sale of the Notes is expected to close on December 4, 2025.

The company said it plans to use the proceeds from the offering of the Notes for general corporate purposes, which may include repayment of other indebtedness, or any other general corporate purposes the Company may deem necessary or advisable, and to pay fees and expenses related to the offering of the Notes.

Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, BBVA Securities Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Mizuho Securities USA LLC and RBC Capital Markets, LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering of the Notes.

Nachrichten zu Viatris Inc Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten