Ventas Included in 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) today announced that it is one of 380 companies included in the 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI). Increasing its overall score by five points to 81%, far exceeding the average company score of 64%, Ventas earned its strongest scores for overall disclosures (100%) and for data excellence in the areas of female leadership and talent pipeline, pro-women brand and inclusive culture. Ventas joins companies in 44 countries across 11 sectors including real estate, financials, healthcare and industrials on the 2021 Index.

"Ventas is proud to be recognized as a gender equality leader by the Bloomberg GEI for the second year,” said Debra A. Cafaro, Ventas Chairman and CEO. "As a long-standing proponent of gender diversity, we constantly strive to foster a culture that attracts and retains the top talent in our industry, a multifaceted group of individuals whose diversity of thought and perspective drives better business decisions and more successful outcomes for all stakeholders.”

The GEI brings transparency to gender-related practices and policies at publicly listed companies increasing the breadth of environmental, social, governance (ESG) data available to investors. The comprehensive, transparent GEI scoring methodology allows investors to assess company performance and compare across industry peer groups. The index measures gender equality across five pillars: female leadership and talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, sexual harassment policies, and pro-women brand.

Ventas has been at the forefront of gender diversity in real estate. The Company is led by a woman CEO, its board of directors is 36% female and has maintained at least two female board members since 2001. Its employee population is also gender balanced.1 Ventas was the first REIT Signatory to the CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion and was most recently named the Gold Recipient of the 2020 Nareit Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Awards. CEO Cafaro is also involved across the industry serving as Co-Chair of Nareit’s Diversity, Equity & Inclusion CEO Council and as Chair of The Real Estate Roundtable.

"The companies included in the 2021 GEI are expanding the ESG data universe to include gender-related data that investors are demanding today,” said Peter T. Grauer, Chairman of Bloomberg. "Their commitment to disclosure is making the business case for inclusion and driving transparency in the markets.”

Through disclosure of gender-related metrics using the GEI framework, the firms included in the 2021 GEI have committed to provide a comprehensive look at their investment in workplace gender equality and the communities in which they operate, raising the bar of what should be expected from other companies within the same industry. The 380 companies included in the 2021 index earned at least a 50% Overall GEI Score and have a market capitalization exceeding $1 billion dollars. To learn more please visit the GEI website.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world’s foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population. For more than twenty years, Ventas has followed a successful strategy that endures: combining a high-quality diversified portfolio of properties and capital sources to manage through cycles, working with industry leading partners, and a collaborative and experienced team focused on producing consistent growing cash flows and superior returns on a strong balance sheet, ultimately rewarding Ventas stakeholders. As of September 30, 2020, Ventas owned or managed through unconsolidated joint ventures approximately 1,200 properties.

1 Ventas defines Gender Balance as 50:50 (+/- 5%)

