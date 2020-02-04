Venminder's State of Third-Party Risk Management Whitepaper Provides Trends and Insight for 2020

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Venminder, a leader in third-party risk management solutions, recently conducted their fourth annual survey of third-party risk professionals to gain insight and find trends into how organizations are managing the risks associated with doing business with third parties in today's increasing regulatory and risky environment. The company has now shared the findings of the survey within their annual whitepaper, State of Third-Party Risk Management.

Vendor cybersecurity and fourth-party vendors remain the top hurdles for 2020

74% believe effective vendor management creates a real return on investment while heading off problems

72% have 1-5 people dedicated to vendor risk management

Only 12% now report to the lines of business or IT as there continues to be a migration to make third-party risk independent of lines of business and report to the board or senior management

71% believe third-party risk management is getting more scrutiny by the regulators

54% say they use a centralized operating model

71% say they have updated their vendor management policy documents in the last year

"This whitepaper is a comprehensive resource that allows readers to see the current state of third-party risk management as well as the ability to compare and benchmark their organizations' processes," said James Hyde, CEO at Venminder. "The regulatory expectations are certainly not going away for those in highly regulated industries and there's now a drive through all other industries as all sorts of organizations play catch up to implement a third-party risk management program. With today's risk climate, especially with so many changes occurring in privacy standards, it's got to become a standard practice and should absolutely be a focus."

