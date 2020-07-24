Vending Machines Market Insight Report 2020-2027 - Wireless Vending Machines Witness Robust Growth at the Expense of Cash Only Machines

DUBLIN, July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vending Machines - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher brings years of research experience to this 18th edition of the report. The 257-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Global Vending Machines Market to Reach US$146.6 Billion by the Year 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Vending Machines estimated at US$134.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$146.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.



Beverage, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 1.7% CAGR to reach US$88.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Food segment is readjusted to a revised 1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 16.9% share of the global Vending Machines market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 2.8% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Vending Machines market in the U.S. is estimated at US$36.5 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.13% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$27.7 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 2.8% through 2027.



Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at -0.1% and 1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$27.7 Billion by the year 2027.



Other Product Types Segment Corners a 24.6% Share in 2020



In the global Other Product Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 0% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$25 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$25.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period.



China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$19.1 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 0.8% CAGR through the analysis period.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



A Prelude

Recent Market Activity

The Era of V-Commerce is Here to Stay

Future of Vending Machines

Market Structure: An Overview

Market Outlook

North America Represents Strong Market for Vending Machines

European Market Attains Maturity

Developing Countries to Turbocharge Global Growth

Technological Advancements Drive Vending Machine Industry

Micro-Market Vending: Revolutionizing the Concept of Convenience & Variety in Product Choice

Advanced Solutions Facilitating Intelligent Vending Machine Foundation

Expanding Middle Class Population in Developing Countries: A Key Growth Driver

Global Competitor Market Shares

Vending Machines Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Azkoyen Group ( Spain )

) Crane Co. (USA)

Crane Merchandising Systems Ltd. (UK)

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd. ( Japan )

) Glory Ltd. ( Japan )

) Maas International Group ( The Netherlands )

) Royal Vendors, Inc. ( USA )

) Sanden Holdings Corp. ( Japan )

) SandenVendo America, Inc. ( USA )

) Seaga Manufacturing, Inc. ( USA )

) Vendors Exchange International ( USA )

) Westomatic Vending Services Ltd. (UK)

Select Key Trends in the Vending Machine Industry

Mobile Payments

Micro Markets

Wi-Fi Enabled Vending Machines

Telemetry

Consolidation

Customization - A Marketing Gimmick

Data Analytics

Opportunities Await for OCS and Micro Market Food

Advancements in Vending Technology Spearheads Market Growth

Going Cashless

Intelligent Vending Machines: Marking an Era of Innovations

Developed Markets: Early Adopters of Intelligent Vending

Wireless Vending Machines Witness Robust Growth at the Expense of Cash Only Machines

Growing Interest in Use of CO2 Machines in Vending Industry

SandenVendo's Innovative Machines

Issues in Adoption of Natural Refrigerants

New Expansion Valve

Favorable Trends in Food Consumption Bodes Well for Vending Market

Growing Retail Sector Sets Stage for Food and Beverages Vending Machine Market

Healthy Vending Machines: The New Frontier for Future Growth

Organic Foods Drives the Popularity of Healthy Vending Machines

Demand for Healthy Foods to Drive Fresh Food Vending Machines Market

Fresh Food Vending: A Lucrative Merchandizing Opportunity

Healthful Snacking Trends Spur Demand for Snack Vending Machines

Strong Demand for Beverages Spurs Growth of Beverage Vending Machines

Concerns Over Sugary Carbonated Drinks Spurs Demand for Hot Beverage Vending Machines

Automatic Merchandising of Non-Food Productsto Witness Strong Demand

Micro Markets: An Extension of Traditional Vending Machines

Vending Machines - Great Potential and Opportunities

Spiraling Energy Prices Fuels Demand for Energy Efficient Vending Machines

Right Locations: Key to Revenue Growth

Micro Markets Enjoy Higher Popularity over Standalone Vending Machines

Enhanced Product Variety

Lower Service Costs

Multiple Payment Options

Fewer Regulatory Issues

Challenges

24-Hour Supermarkets: A Threat to Vending Machines

Vandalism: A Major Challenge

Lack of Customization

Cigarette Vending Machines Come Underthe Regulatory Scanner

Regulation on Sale of Tobacco Products through Vending Machines by Select Country

Vending Machines: Evolution of Technology Over the Years

Introduction of Coin Operated Vending Machines

The Automated Era

Technological Innovations Boost Growth of Vending Machine Industry

Using Technology to Reduce Costs

Employing Cashless Payment Technology

Micro Markets Boosting Bottom Line Growth

Cloud and AI for Smarter Vending

Bidvest Foodservice to Launch Ooft Vending Machine

Innovative Approach Transforms Vending Machine Industry

Jabil and Intel to Supply Reference Designs for Smart Vending

Select Innovative and Unique Vending Machines

Select Technologies that Changed Vending Experience

Technological Developments - Snippets

