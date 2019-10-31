+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
31.10.2019 04:07:00

Veloxis Increases Outlook for 2019 Based on Continued Strong Performance

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S (OMX: VELO) announced today that it is raising its Outlook for 2019.  The improvement is due to better than expected sales of Envarsus XR® (tacrolimus extended-release tablets).

(PRNewsfoto/Veloxis Pharmaceuticals)

Outlook 2019

Veloxis revises its 2019 Outlook of revenues to be in the range of USD 75 – 82 million and operating income before accounting for stock compensation in the range of USD 15 – 22 million. Veloxis previously reported 2019 Outlook to be USD 69 – 77 million for revenues and operating income before accounting for stock compensation in the range of USD 10 – 15 million.

As previously announced, Veloxis will release its Q3 Interim Report – for the period 1 January to 30 September 2019 on 12 November 2019.  

About Veloxis Pharmaceuticals

Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S is a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of transplant patients.  A Danish company, Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S operates in the U.S. through Veloxis Pharmaceuticals Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary headquartered in Cary, North Carolina, USA.  Veloxis has successfully developed Envarsus XR (tacrolimus extended-release tablets) based upon the company's unique and patented delivery technology, MeltDose®, which is designed to enhance the absorption and bioavailability of select orally administered drugs. The company is focused on the direct commercialization of Envarsus XR in the U.S., expansion of partnerships for markets around the world, and acquisition of assets utilized in transplant patients and by adjacent medical specialties. Veloxis is listed on the NASDAQ OMX Copenhagen under the trading symbol OMX: VELO.  For further information, please visit www.veloxis.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/veloxis-increases-outlook-for-2019-based-on-continued-strong-performance-300948821.html

SOURCE Veloxis Pharmaceuticals

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

30.10.19
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.50% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
30.10.19
Gold sollte von Fed-Zinssenkung profitieren
30.10.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (59%) auf Costco Wholesale Corp, Walmart Inc, Best Buy Co Inc
30.10.19
SMI schnuppert weiter Höhenluft
29.10.19
Vontobel: derimail - Tiefer Bezugspreis anstelle Barriere
28.10.19
SMI mit Allzeithoch: Zahlen im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
28.10.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

25.10.19
Schroders: Wie wirkt sich die globale Disruption auf Small-Cap-Aktien aus?
22.10.19
Schroders: Wie lassen sich die Auswirkungen geopolitischer Ereignisse auf den Markt messen?
18.10.19
Schroders: Wie der Handelskrieg die BRIC-Länder schwächt
mehr
SMI mit Allzeithoch: Zahlen im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis-Aktie schwächer: Novartis erleidet Rückschlag mit Gentherapie Zolgensma - FDA stoppt Studie
Unsicherheitsfaktoren weltweit: Anleger flüchten aus dem Aktienmarkt
ABB erhält Grossauftrag für Offshore-Windpark in Grossbritannien
Credit Suisse verdoppelt Gewinn im dritten Quartal - Credit Suisse-Aktie dennoch leichter
US-Notenbank Fed senkt Leitzins und sendet Signal für Zinspause
Drei Kameras für das neue iPhone: Warum Apple auf Nostalgie setzt
US-Zinsentscheid im Blick: Wall Street geht höher in den Feierabend -- SMI geht mit roten Vorzeichen aus dem Handel -- DAX letztlich leichter -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Minus
Meyer Burger-VRP: Eine Zuwahl muss VR stärken und darf ihn nicht spalten
Mattel-Aktie springt hoch: "Barbie"-Hersteller Mattel überrascht Anleger
Automobilbereich bald nicht mehr wichtigster Sektor bei Tesla?

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Zinsentscheid im Blick: Wall Street geht höher in den Feierabend -- SMI geht mit roten Vorzeichen aus dem Handel -- DAX letztlich leichter -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Minus
US-Indizes arbeiteten sich im Verlauf ins Plus vor. Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich zur Wochenmitte unentschlossen. Der DAX bewegte sich auf rotem Terrain. Die Börsen in Asien präsentierten sich am Mittwoch schwächer.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB