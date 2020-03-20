Velocity Merchant Services Offers Restaurants Free Online Ordering Solution to Help Bring Customers Back

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For businesses affected by mandatory closings, Velocity Merchant Services (VMS), a business solutions company based just outside of Chicago, Illinois, is offering its services to help restaurateurs stay afloat during these uncertain times.

While states across the country are imposing restrictions on bars and restaurants to close their dining rooms, the need to be set up for online ordering has never been greater. VMS will set business owners up to offer their menus/products online. This online ordering service will be offered completely expedited within 3-5 days. VMS is completely waving its setup fees and implementation fees for this service.

Dema Barakat, president and founder of VMS, believes it is important to support independent business owners across the country. This has not just been her philosophy with the recent outbreak but over the last 22 years. "It's been our mission over the last 22 years to support small businesses. Considering the current situation, we plan to help businesses weather the storm. This is an area we see with an immediate need."

Located at 3051 Oak Grove Rd., Downers Grove, Illinois, part of the popular Chicagoland area, VMS supports merchants both locally and nationwide. One example of the savvy business tools VMS provides for its merchants is cutting-edge technology, such as the Clover Station, Mini or Flex – all offering sophistication and speed while remaining user-friendly.

The offer is available to any restaurant in need of this type of service. The app, Smart Online Ordering, which is supported by Zaytech, comes FREE for 30 days. After 30 days, it is $30/month. A business website is recommended but not required. The link can be shared via social media platforms or other applicable outlets. With this application, businesses can be set up for pickup and/or delivery. VMS supports businesses of all types and encourages business owners to reach out to them if they are looking for creative ways to operate in such uncertain times.

"We are here to help. Small business is what brings us to work every day and we plan to do our share to help them. 'We believe in small business' has been our motto and has much more of a meaning for all of us today," says Dema.

To learn more about VMS, visit www.getvms.com or call 888.902.6227 and chat with one of our Small Business Specialists.

Media Contact: Linda Rohde @ 630-282-5831 or email lindar@getvms. com

