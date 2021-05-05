SMI 11’064 -0.5%  SPI 14’207 -0.5%  Dow 34’113 0.7%  DAX 15’093 -0.9%  Euro 1.0981 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’983 -0.4%  Gold 1’784 -0.5%  Bitcoin 51’319 -1.6%  Dollar 0.9134 0.3%  Öl 68.6 1.3% 
05.05.2021 14:39:00

Velocity, A Managed Services Company Strengthens And Expands Channel Sales

HOLLAND, Ohio, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Velocity, A Managed Services Company (Velocity), an MSP that provides telecommunications services, and digital and media solutions, announced today it has hired Thomas Murphy as the director of channel and strategic relationships. In this role, Murphy will lead the company's indirect channel sales division and the indirect channel strategy and execution to meet Velocity's growing demand for its product offerings.

(PRNewsfoto/Velocity, A Managed Services Company)

Murphy has been a leader in the channel and indirect marketing segment for over 25 years. His primary focus has been on large-scale enterprise business development and indirect sales programs. Before joining Velocity, Murphy was the co-founder and managing partner at Resourcive, where he led the sales engagement team and sales consulting effort.

"Thomas brings with him an extraordinary level of technical thinking when it comes to creating a unique end-to-end solution for customers. He also has extensive core sales experience in enterprise and emerging markets. His reputation as a strategic partner and his network of industry leaders will bring significant value to our customers and support Velocity as we expand our offerings into untapped markets," said Greg Kiley, Chairman and CEO of Velocity.

From circuits to break/fix, Velocity has been enabling multi-location enterprises with full managed services for 15 years. Over the past 12 months, Velocity has been investing in its sales team and expanding its strategic channel relationships. With Murphy leading the indirect channel sales division, the company will be able to further strengthen and expand on its commitment to indirect channel sales and partners throughout the industry.

"I am very honored to join Velocity as the company's first Director of Channel and Strategic Relationships. It's exciting to be part of a company with such valuable products and services in such a time of growth, led by a group of top industry professionals. I look forward to taking this valued offering to the channel community and our new strategic partners," said Murphy.

Murphy obtained his degree in communications from Long Island University and master's degree from the New York Institute of Technology with a major in communications technology.

ABOUT VELOCITY
Velocity delivers a single-source approach to managed services, continually earning the trust of its growing client base in the retail, hospitality, healthcare and entertainment industries. With an in-house team of experienced software development and engineering experts, Velocity delivers customized, customer-focused, and best-in-class solutions by integrating the latest technologies into all its product offerings. Velocity also manages digital signage and DOOH media solutions within the same verticals.

Founded in 2005 by Greg Kiley, Velocity is a privately held company with approximately 500 employees. Headquartered in Holland, Ohio, with offices in Kansas City, Charlotte, Miami and San Antonio. The company has 13 redundant data centers, more than 5,500 certified technicians throughout the U.S., and 450 carrier agreements and is a CLEC in all 50 states. For more information, visit www.velocitymsc.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/velocity-a-managed-services-company-strengthens-and-expands-channel-sales-301283993.html

SOURCE Velocity, A Managed Services Company

﻿

