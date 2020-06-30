Veldhoen + Company: New research finds that companies experience an average 17% increase in overall workplace satisfaction post-transition to Activity Based Working

SINGAPORE, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Veldhoen + Company is an integrated consultancy firm and the founders of Activity Based Working. Armed with 30 years of expertise in evolving the Future of Work, the consultancy has launched Activity Based Working: Research on Measurable Outcomes and Key Differentiators, on employee perception of workplace effectiveness as they transition from traditional office environments to activity based workspaces.

In the biggest global research on Activity Based Working, the consultancy analysed 32,369 pre-and post-transition data from 29 projects spanning across 16 organisations in 11 countries to uncover the measurable impact of Activity Based Working and the commonality shared among high-performing transitions.

Activity Based Working is a strategy that accelerates organisations' transitions to more collaborative, dynamic workplaces and empowers individuals and teams to perform at their highest potential. It recognises that people perform different activities at work and require a variety of workspaces, supported by the right physical setting and technology, to carry out activities effectively.

The study found that organisations that transitioned to Activity Based Working averaged a 17% improvement in overall workplace satisfaction, 13% increase in individual productivity, 8% growth in team productivity, 11% gains in organisation culture and 4% boost in sense of community in the workplace.

A successful transition is largely influenced by the match between employees' way of working and the support they receive from the work environment, employees' genuine sense of choice, and workstyle flexibility and mobility enabled by organisational culture. Companies that enjoyed greater returns involved employees from the get-go, utilised technology to support employees at their work and built a work culture of trust and empowerment.

Conversely, others were hindered by an implementation approach that neither met users' need for optimal job performance, nor truly supported a mindset and behavioural shift among employees. Employees may also feel restrained due to a fear of productivity loss or a lack of trust from their managers.

Iolanda Meehan, Managing Partner APAC at Veldhoen + Company shared, "In this new world, working remotely will become more commonplace than ever before. Companies will need to build up more organisational readiness and capabilities. We hope our insights will not only help them navigate changes in a new world of work but lead the way in creating a better world of work."

Download the full whitepaper at https://www.veldhoencompany.com.

SOURCE VELDHOEN+COMPANY