29.04.2020 02:00:00

Veinlite PEDI2 - A New Age in Pediatric IV Access

SUGAR LAND, Texas, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TransLite LLC, maker of the bestselling Veinlite® brand of vein access devices for healthcare providers, today announced the launch of the all-new PEDI2 for use in pediatric patients.

The Perfect Solution of Reducing Needle Sticks in Children

The PEDI2 was specifically designed to prevent children from suffering multiple sticks during venipuncture procedures. Without the PEDI2, the current Standard of Care is 72.2% first-stick success rate, with some children subjected to several failed attempts. That's where PEDI2 comes in, representing the cutting edge in pediatric vein access and offering the optimal combination of price, performance, and simplicity.

"No child should have to suffer multiple sticks during medical treatment," said Nizar Mullani, TransLite LLC's founder. "The PEDI2 makes intravenous access and blood draws in children much easier, and less invasive than ever before. Every healthcare worker seeks to deliver better patient care, and PEDI2 is the only device that can deliver one-stick success."

Focus on Continued Innovation

The award-winning Veinlite product line is recognized the world over for its portable, lightweight, and easy to use vein access devices. The PEDI2 takes that legacy of innovation even further. This new model is the result of over two years of design, engineering and prototype development – all focused on delivering the best vein access device for children of all ages (0-17 years). The original Veinlite PEDI was proven to increase first-stick success rate to 93%, making it the most accurate device for pediatrics. TransLite's goal was to make it even better. PEDI2 outperforms the original PEDI in every way, adding new features like 3-way brightness control, 29% larger opening, and longer battery life. 

Key Features:

  • Clinically proven to improve vein access success rates over Standard of Care
  • 18mm opening reveals larger area for vein imaging
  • Locks vein in place during needle sticks – prevents vein rolling
  • Color selection: orange, red, orange + red
  • 3 levels of brightness control

Helping You Achieve Infection Control Measures

The PEDI2 also meets INS Guidelines for infection control, a critical consideration when providing healthcare treatment to any patient, especially children. Low-cost PEDI2 disposable plastic covers are easy to use and effective in preventing patient-to-provider and patient-to-patient contamination.

Veinlite PEDI2 is available immediately. US customers can purchase direct from the company's website, veinlite.com (includes an exclusive five-year extended warranty). For customers in other countries and territories, please see Veinlite's Authorized International Distributors.

To learn more about the new Veinlite PEDI2® – or TransLite's complete line of IV access and Sclerotherapy vein finders – visit https://www.veinlite.com. For more information or to schedule an interview, contact Katie Schertler at (281) 240-3111 or info(at)veinlite(dot)com

 

SOURCE Veinlite Vein Finders

