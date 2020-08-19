Vegaste Technologies Corp. announces partnership with Los Angeles-based chef Gregg Drusinsky to create a rotating plant-based menu for meal delivery in Canada

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 19, 2020 /CNW/ - Vegaste Technologies Corp. (the "Company" or "Vegaste") (CSE: VEGA) (Germany: WNT1), is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a partnership with Los Angeles-based chef, Gregg Drusinsky, to create a rotating menu of plant-based meals for delivery and distribution throughout Canada through the Company's PlantX e-commerce platform.

Mr. Drusinsky, the former chef of Sakara, one of the leading plant-based meal companies in the United States, is a proven success in the industry and will align himself with UpMeals to source the high-quality plant-based products for his menu. In addition to creating the menu, the Company will utilize his culinary marketing expertise to create content for social media, photography, develop pack out instructions, and work on volume control.

Since he was 12 years old, Gregg Drusinsky knew he was destined to be a chef. After going to business school to get a degree in restaurant management, he relocated to New York and began working his way up until he ended up in a Michelin starred kitchen, Le Bernardin. When the intense schedule began consuming his life, he began practicing yoga to deal with stress and it changed his perception of everything. After that, he was introduced to a plant-based lifestyle, regularly meditating, and doing what he could to help others improve their lives.

Gregg will aid PlantX in providing plant-based meals to the Canadian market. The PlantX team will do taste tests with Gregg and then once approved, Gregg will train the chefs at UpMeals to recreate his dishes for distribution across Canada. The recipes will all be plant-based whole foods, avoiding anything processed, and create another delicious gateway to those interested in a plant-based lifestyle.

"We can't wait to get started with Gregg," said Sean Dollinger, PlantX founder. "Not only does he see food in a different, enlightening way as an energy source for overall health and wellness, but we get to taste test all of his delicious creations ahead of time."

"I'm partnering with PlantX to give people better and tastier plant-based options that everyone can be excited about eating everyday," said Gregg Drusinsky. "I do this by cooking up familiar everyday comfort classics with a twist, making sure that all of our community members that are new to this whole veggie eating thing don't miss the meat and always come back for seconds."

Since its inception in October, 2019, the Company's PlantX platform has quickly emerged as an industry leader. As the fledgling plant-based sector continues its explosive growth, the Company will be at the forefront by continually evolving and delivering new ways to expand PlantX. With its forward-looking, cutting edge approach, the Company will continue to secure significant partnerships across North America while exploring innovative ways to expand both its e-commerce capabilities and digital resources to help educate, inspire, and uplift consumers.

As the digital face of the plant-based community, Vegaste's PlantX platform is the one-stop-shop for everything plant-based. With its fast growing category verticals, the Company will offer customers across North America more than 3,000 plant-based products by the end of August. In addition to offering meal and indoor plant deliveries, Vegaste currently has plans underway to expand its product lines to include cosmetics, vitamins, clothing, and its own water brand — but the business is not limited to an e-commerce platform. Vegaste uses its digital platform to build a community of like-minded consumers and most importantly, provide education. Its successful enterprise is being built and fortified on partnerships with top nutritionists, chefs, and brands. Vegaste eliminates the barriers to entry for anyone interested in living a plant-based lifestyle, and thriving in a longer, healthier, and happier life.

The Company's lynchpin www.PlantX.com is the digital face of everything plant-based and fueled by the power of education and accessibility. For those who don't have the time to cook their own healthy plant-based meals, Vegaste offers a wide array of pre-made meals curated by Executive Chefs and nutritionists. For those looking to learn how to cook their own plant-based meals, Vegaste offers regularly updated weekly recipes. Unlike other plant-based e-commerce companies, Vegaste has a large selection of indoor plants for sale, providing not only visual appeal for your home, but unique health benefits. The site educates consumers on the benefits of a plant-based diet with a specialized blog, connects like-minded individuals with its forum, and provides resources for the best plant-based restaurants, pop-up retailers and products across Canada and the USA.

