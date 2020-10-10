+++ Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple - kurz vor dem Ausbruch? Jetzt Krypto handeln! +++ -w-
10.10.2020 14:00:00

Veganburg Launches #WorldPlantBasedBurgerDay As A Celebration Of Their 10th Anniversary

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VeganBurg, the world's first award winning 100% plant-based burger joint, proudly celebrates their 10th anniversary today.

To mark this special occasion, VeganBurg has launched an official day that will be celebrated for years to come; World Plant-Based Burger Day is now an official day registered with the National Archives. WPBBD will be a great way to put an official stamp on their mission & vision in bringing plant-based burgers mainstream.  

Alexander Tan, founder of VeganBurg said, "The community in the US has been nothing but supportive of our mission and our values during the last ten years. We want to thank our customers for their continued support in collectively proving that great food does not have to come at the cost of the environment."

For their loyal customers, VeganBurg will be offering their Creamy Shrooms meal for just $10 all day (whilst stock last as their sauces are home-made). Pop over on over Saturday, October 10, 2020, to their San Francisco Haight street outlet to celebrate with them.

For less than $5, customers can also add yummy birthday treats such as mouth-watering plant-based brownies or coconut ice creams to make it a real birthday celebration.

About VeganBurg Since 2010, VeganBurg has been redefining food pop culture and comfort food with its luscious 100% plant-based menu. The restaurant is successfully pushing the limit and breaking the stereotype of how a plant-based burger should look and taste. Their signature style derives from mixing and matching colourful east meets west ingredients to create plant-based burgers with daring flavours and gourmet sauces. Signature fan favourites include the "Creamy Shrooms" burger, "Seaweed Fries", and "Sizzlin" Broccoli".

For more information about VeganBurg visit http://www.veganburg.com  or https://www.facebook.com/VeganBurg 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/veganburg-launches-worldplantbasedburgerday-as-a-celebration-of-their-10th-anniversary-301148546.html

SOURCE VeganBurg

