Vega Announces New Appointments to Board of Directors

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash., Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vega Cloud, Inc., provider of the most user-friendly cloud automation platform, after successfully completing its initial funding round in September of 2020, announced today that it has appointed three independent directors to its Board of Directors including Cloud Computing and finance veteran Sean Boyle, technology veteran and executive Matt Gerber, and Cloud Computing pioneer and executive Bob DeSantis.

As a board member, Sean Boyle brings more than 25 years of finance and capital markets experience, an extensive background in financial planning and operations, management and strategy, and a deep knowledge of Cloud. Sean is currently COO of Wildlife Studios, a global, mobile gaming developer. With his multi-billion dollar scaling acumen, Boyle has served in various roles during his nearly 13 years at Amazon, including as Vice President of Investor Relations, Chief Financial Officer, followed by Vice President of Amazon Web Services. Sean also serves as Board Director for Splunk and is a member of Seattle's Fred Hutch Cancer Research Center's Board of Trustees.

"The importance of Public Cloud cannot be understated. It is one of the largest and most disruptive technology evolutions of our time and is a tool in every business' toolbox," said Boyle. "I look forward to helping Vega make it easier and faster for companies to use these great technology tools and I look forward to contributing to their continued growth and success."

Matt Gerber has over 30 years of global high-technology market experience concentrated in the computing products and services markets. Gerber is currently CEO and board member at Rohinni LLC, and a board member at Rohinni's three joint venture companies. Gerber is also Board Chairman at TeraGo (TGO.TO), a provider of cloud and colocation infrastructure and telecommunications services across Canada. Prior CEO and board roles for Gerber include Digital Fortress, IT-Lifeline (acquired by Reynolds & Reynolds), and SprayCool (acquired by Parker Hannifin). Prior board roles also include 2nd Watch, Blue Box (acquired by IBM), and Pacinian (acquired by Synaptics).

Bob DeSantis brings more than 30 years of leadership experience managing operations, global sales, marketing, and business development organizations at companies across the technology sector, with significant experience in both SaaS and IaaS markets. Bob is an active board member and advisor for many technology companies including Copado and OwnBackup. Bob most recently was the President and COO of hypergrowth SaaS company Conga, where he led the company to 8x growth over four years. Prior to that, Bob held executive positions at IaaS pioneers Tier 3 (acquired by CenturyLink) and Blue Box (acquired by IBM).

Kris Bliesner, Vega Cloud, Inc. CEO, stated, "Vega is excited to welcome such a fantastic team of industry veterans to its Board of Directors. Their deep industry backgrounds are unmatched, and the validation of our vision is inspiring. Cloud infrastructure is complex and implementing at scale is challenging, but with Vega Cloud, it doesn't have to be. We look forward to helping businesses use Cloud technology to grow their operations and successfully innovate for the future."

About Vega Cloud

Vega is a new scale management platform for public cloud infrastructure. If you use AWS, Azure or Google, we can help you save time and money and enable you to manage your infrastructure the way you think about it, not the way cloud providers lay out their datacenters. Cloud is complex – it's time to make it easier with Vega.

Media Contact:

Leslie Ho

Phone: 509.821.9210

Email: pr@vegacloud.io

Related Images

vega-cloud.png

Vega Cloud

Vega Cloud is a next-generation scale cloud management platform designed to save time and money managing cloud infrastructure.

Related Links

Vega Cloud

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vega-announces-new-appointments-to-board-of-directors-301200653.html

SOURCE Vega Cloud, Inc.