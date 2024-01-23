|
23.01.2024 02:00:07
Veeva Pulse Shows Doctors Opening Up Two-Way Communications Doubles Digital Engagement
|
Digital channels are emerging as the preferred method for engagement with field teams in AsiaSINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 January 2024 - Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) has published its latest analysis from the Veeva Pulse Field Trends Report, with global data showing the impact of two-way, digital communication channels on field engagement. Findings reveal that access to compliant chat expands the engagement channel mix, more than doubling digital touchpoints with healthcare professionals (HCPs) while maintaining or increasing in-person meetings.
The report shows face-to-face engagements with HCPs have increased by 20% in Asia Pacific from the same time a year before while maintaining steady open and click rates on email interactions. This illustrates increased higher-quality engagement with HCPs through both digital and in-person channels.
Global Veeva Pulse data has also shown the value of compliant chat in facilitating more meaningful engagement with HCPs starting 30% of conversations with field teams. Often sent in the moment of need, compliant chats gain a rapid response from field teams in less than five minutes. This two-way communication delivers on HCP requests in real-time, creating the foundation for a service-focused engagement model that improves access and efficiency.
"To communicate effectively across digital channels, you need to focus on responsiveness, adding value with the ability to give customers what they need, exactly when they need it," says Dave Yates, global product director, GSK. "Having the insights and two-way communication capabilities to meet, connect, and share has given us a foundation for thinking about digital engagement on a whole new level."
In Asia, Veeva Pulse data shows that the region relies heavily on the use of Closed-Loop Marketing (CLM) in meetings, and digital tools such as video, chat and text. Veeva CLM is an add-on application enabling users to easily search and present content while automatically capturing key metrics and recording in CRM.
Veeva Pulse shows that two-way communication channels increase the quality of HCP interactions:
Hashtag: #Veeva #VeevaSystems #Healthcare #LifeSciences #Cloud #CRM #HCPEngagement
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About the Veeva Pulse Field Trends Report
Analyzing over 600 million HCP interactions and activities annually from more than 80% of commercial biopharma field teams worldwide, the Veeva Pulse Field Trends Report is the largest industry benchmark of its kind on HCP engagement. The analysis compiles real-time transactional data recorded in Veeva CRM and Veeva data products to deliver a view of engagement activity across life sciences. Indexed by Veeva quarterly, the data will help companies effectively and accurately benchmark performance to set the right, actionable goals for continued growth and impact.
About Veeva Systems
Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest biopharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com.
News Source: Media OutReach
23/01/2024 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu Veeva Systems Inc (A)
|
02:00
|Veeva Pulse Shows Doctors Opening Up Two-Way Communications Doubles Digital Engagement (EQS Group)
|
05.12.23
|Ausblick: Veeva Systems A legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
21.11.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Veeva Systems A öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
29.08.23
|Ausblick: Veeva Systems A öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
15.08.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Veeva Systems A stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
02.06.23
|Is Veeva Systems a Buy Now? (MotleyFool)
|
30.05.23
|Ausblick: Veeva Systems A legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
16.05.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Veeva Systems A präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Veeva Systems Inc (A)
Bitcoin Spot ETF | BX Swiss TV
Die US-Börsenaufsicht SEC hat erstmals Bitcoin-ETFs zugelassen. Diese können direkt in die Kryptowährung investieren.
Ein Meilenstein für Kryptowährungen?
Heute zu Gast Bernhard Wenger, Head of Northern Europe bei 21Shares.
Im Gespräch mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, gibt Bernhard Wenger weiter einen Einblick in die Entwicklung des Bitcoin-Marktes und weitere Kryptowährungen wie Solana und Ethereum.
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFreundlicher Wochenauftakt: US-Börsen bei moderatem Plus mit neuen Rekorden -- SMI und DAX letztlich fester -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich - Hang Seng gibt kräftig nach
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt gingen mit Gewinnen aus dem ersten Handelstag der Woche. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich fester. In Fernost konnten sich die Anleger am Montag hingegen nicht auf eine gemeinsame Richtung einigen.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}