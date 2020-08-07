VeeloVEIL Enhances Conductive Performance of Composite Aerostructures

CINCINNATI, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VeeloVEIL from Veelo Technologies is an extremely light and conductive metallized nonwoven used by the aerospace industry to protect composite aerostructures from environmental and man-made hazards, and improve survivability. Available in 12" and 36" wide roll stock product form, VeeloVEIL is electrically uniform and conforms to complex curves. It is engineered to add conductive performance to thermoset and thermoplastic composites.

VeeloVEIL has a 3-100x lower sheet resistance than other metallized nonwovens at similar areal weights and shows 4.5-300x higher specific conductivity. It is 50-75% lighter and produces superior shielding performance (greater than 100 MHz) when compared to expanded copper foil (ECF) alternatives. It features low resistivity, 2-40 mΩ/□; a low basis weight of 20-80 g/m2 (dry); edge-to-edge electrical uniformity of less than 5% COV; and electrical anisotropy (MD/CD) of less than 2:1.

This specialty material is used for lightning strike protection and electromagnetic effects protection, including EMI shielding, asset hardening, and repairing electrical networks on composite skinned air vehicles. It is available in commercially integrated product forms including film adhesive and surfacing film and integrates into the prepreg system of choice. VeeloVEIL is utilized in multiple DoD and prime programs, in military and general aerospace applications.

About Veelo Technologies

Veelo Technologies, a General Nano company, is an innovation company that develops advanced materials and manufacturing solutions for the fast-growing aerospace and defense composites industry, as well as for medical, battery, and electric vehicle applications. With headquarters in Cincinnati, Ohio, the company's core competencies include chemistry, materials science, custom formulations, scaled manufacturing, and systems and application engineering.

Veelo Technologies' advanced material solutions include electrically conductive materials that produce lightning strike protection and EMI shielding; lightweight heating solutions that enable out-of-autoclave (OoA) and out-of-oven (OoO) composite processing; and non-metallic, next-generation de-icing solutions for composite air vehicles.

The company's team of scientists and engineers work side-by-side with technologists at the Department of Defense, and global aerospace and defense companies to develop next-generation advanced materials.

