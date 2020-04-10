Vectrus to Hold Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) announced today that, due to the emerging public health impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, scheduled to take place on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time, will now be held in a virtual meeting format instead of an in-person meeting format.

The Proxy Statement Supplement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 10, 2020, which is being provided to shareholders of record as of March 12, 2020, describes how shareholders can participate in the virtual annual meeting. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website at www.vectrus.com/investors until May 7, 2021.

About Vectrus

Vectrus is a leading provider of global service solutions with a history in the services market that dates back more than 70 years . The company provides facility and base operations ; supply chain and logistics services ; information technology mission support ; and engineering and digital technology services primarily to U.S. government customers around the world. Vectrus is differentiated by operational excellence , superior program performance, a history of long-term customer relationships and a strong commitment to its clients' mission success. Vectrus is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colo., and includes about 7,200 employees spanning 148 locations in 26 countries and territories across four continents. In 2019, Vectrus generated sales of $1.4 billion. To learn about career opportunities at Vectrus, visit www.vectrus.com/careers . For more information, visit the company's website at www.vectrus.com or connect with Vectrus on Facebook , Twitter , and LinkedIn .

