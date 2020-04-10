+++ Verpassen Sie keine attraktiven Barrier Reverse Convertibles mehr! Melden Sie sich heute noch zu unserem neuen Newsletter an. +++ -w-
10.04.2020 19:48:00

Vectrus to Hold Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) announced today that, due to the emerging public health impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, scheduled to take place on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time, will now be held in a virtual meeting format instead of an in-person meeting format.

Vectrus Logo.

The Proxy Statement Supplement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 10, 2020, which is being provided to shareholders of record as of March 12, 2020, describes how shareholders can participate in the virtual annual meeting. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website at www.vectrus.com/investors until May 7, 2021.

About Vectrus

Vectrus is a leading provider of global service solutions with a history in the services market that dates back more than 70 years. The company provides facility and base operations; supply chain and logistics services; information technology mission support; and engineering and digital technology services primarily to U.S. government customers around the world. Vectrus is differentiated by operational excellence, superior program performance, a history of long-term customer relationships and a strong commitment to its clients' mission success. Vectrus is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colo., and includes about 7,200 employees spanning 148 locations in 26 countries and territories across four continents. In 2019, Vectrus generated sales of $1.4 billion. To learn about career opportunities at Vectrus, visit www.vectrus.com/careers. For more information, visit the company's website at www.vectrus.com or connect with Vectrus on Facebook,Twitter, and LinkedIn.

CONTACT:

Vectrus
Mike Smith, CFA
719-637-5773
michael.smith@vectrus.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vectrus-to-hold-virtual-annual-meeting-of-shareholders-301038857.html

SOURCE Vectrus, Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CS Group 8.62
5.61 %
UBS Group 9.68
4.42 %
Swiss Re 78.12
3.33 %
Sika 167.60
2.98 %
LafargeHolcim 37.65
2.90 %
Swisscom 517.00
-0.50 %
Lonza Grp 399.30
-0.60 %
Roche Hldg G 308.70
-1.20 %
Geberit 406.90
-1.21 %
Nestle 102.22
-1.90 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

09.04.20
From Shopping to Dividends to Travel, Changes Likely
09.04.20
Vontobel: derimail - Callable BRCs auf Gaming Unternehmen
09.04.20
Weekly Hits: Disruptive Technologie – Der Fortschritt geht weiter / Adobe, Salesforce, Logitech – Die Home-Office-Ausstatter / Rohstoffmonitor – März 2020
09.04.20
Wie viel Risiko gehen die Anleger vor dem Osterwochenende?
06.04.20
Handelswoche beginnt mit deutlichen Pluszeichen | BX Swiss TV
06.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09.04.20
Schroders: Coronavirus and the economy: a Q&A with Keith Wade
08.04.20
Schroders: Coronavirus: the views from our private assets experts
07.04.20
Schroders: A new social contract - sustainable investing during the Covid-19 crisis
mehr
Handelswoche beginnt mit deutlichen Pluszeichen | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Aufforderung der Finma: UBS zahlt Dividende in zwei Tranchen - UBS-Aktie gefragt
SMI und DAX gehen fester ins Osterwochenende
Relief Therapeutics-Aktie legt zweistellig zu: Kandidat wird in klinischer Studie zur Corona-Behandlung getestet
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Nach STAF: Das sind für Firmen und Privathaushalte die günstigsten und teuersten Kantone
Bitcoin wird als Zahlungsmittel immer mehr genutzt
CS-Aktie klar im Plus: Credit Suisse halbiert Dividendenvorschlag
Leonteq-Aktie knickt nach Gewinnwarnung über 15% ein - Halbjahrergebnis auf Break-even-Niveau erwartet
Tradeplus 24 nach Australien expandiert - Schweizer Startup im Aufwind
Kühne+Nagel verzichtet auf Dividende für 2019 - Aktie unter Druck

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX gehen fester ins Osterwochenende
Der heimische Aktienmarkt und der DAX konnten sich mit Aufschlägen ins verlängerte Wochenende verabschieden.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB