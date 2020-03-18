Vectorworks 2020 SP3 Launch Brings Quality and Performance Improvements

COLUMBIA, Md., March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global design and BIM software solutions provider Vectorworks, Inc. releases Vectorworks 2020 Service Pack 3 (SP3) with quality and performance improvements as the central theme of this update. As part of the SP3 release, Vectorworks is introducing additional partner integrations with Enscape and NBS Chorus, as well as providing key updates for users of its BIM, landscape and entertainment design product line.

"Our release of the Vectorworks 2020 Service Pack 3 is the perfect example of our focus and drive to improve software quality and performance and to further enable Vectorworks to be a design hub for many workflows," said Steve Johnson, vice president of product development at Vectorworks. "By continuing to develop connections to the latest technologies and partner solutions, we're delivering a design ecosystem that is helping designers around the world to ideate, discover and realize their design visions."

Improved Performance Speeds and Quality Fixes in Vectorworks Spotlight

With Vectorworks Spotlight 2020 SP3, lighting devices and their Schematic Views have been re-engineered, improving overall file open time and performance. Specifically, issues with Schematic Views related to project sharing, the display of 2D label legends and how views are updated with model changes have been implemented, which will provide users with significant speed gains. Additionally, quality fixes have been made to optimize snapping and attaching loads to rigging objects in 3D, as well as to improve the graphic generation of lighting fixtures when using Duplicate, Mirror, Rotate and Move by Points commands.

"We've heard our Vectorworks Spotlight customers loud and clear — they want improved performance speeds and quality fixes above all else," said Darick DeHart, vice president of product management for Vectorworks. "We've addressed several priority areas in Spotlight and are happy to share these improvements in Service Pack 3. In testing of Service Pack 3, we're confident in sharing that Vectorworks Spotlight users will notice file opening and Schematic view creation/manipulation are up to two times faster and that duplicating lighting devices for large projects can be five to 10 times faster."

Put GDTF and MVR into Practice with Enhanced Support in Vectorworks Spotlight and Vision

With SP3, the workflow for using GDTF data in Vectorworks Spotlight is greatly improved. GDTF files can now be directly imported into Spotlight, can be applied to any Vectorworks lighting device and can be managed directly from the Resource Manager. These lighting devices can then be sent to any previz or console that supports GDTF, including Vision which will now recognize GDTF files when using the MVR Import. Other improvements to Vision include the integration of the GDTF fixture builder to allow for direct editing and the customization of fixture attributes such as gobos, colors, effects and more. This enhanced GDTF support streamlines the MVR workflow and creates a fully connected workflow between Vectorworks Spotlight, Vision and consoles that support these open file formats. This video showcases the MVR and GDTF updates.

Take Visualizations to New Heights with Another Real-time Rendering Connection, the 'Enscape for Vectorworks: Free Beta'

In keeping with Vectorworks' dedication to integrating new technology that brings direct benefit to customers, they have teamed up with Enscape, providers of real-time rendering and Virtual Reality (VR) solutions.

Enscape goes beyond other real-time rendering applications by developing plugins that work directly inside Vectorworks, so users can accurately gauge the impact of their design decisions as they are being made. Enscape is providing a free beta plugin to all Windows users in the Vectorworks 2020 Service Pack 3.

The plugin provides a suite of Enscape rendering tools inside Vectorworks which can control the visualization in Enscape. As geometry, lighting, textures or views are changed or added in Vectorworks, users will see these real-time changes in Enscape. For easy virtual reality, the Enable/Disable VR Headset tool connects Vectorworks models directly to a VR headset like Oculus Rift S or HTC Vive with little to no setup.

"Traditionally, high-quality rendering can be difficult and time-consuming, reserved for specialists and relegated to design reviews and presentations," said Moritz Luck, CEO and co-founder of Enscape. "With Enscape, models can be rendered with one click and design changes are immediately reflected — there's no uploading to the cloud, importing files or syncing models. Enscape is the perfect companion to the designer's workflow. Users can have Vectorworks open on one monitor and Enscape open on a second to see the impact of their design changes as they happen."

Watch this video to see the Enscape feature in action.

Easily Connect BIM to Building Specifications Using NBS Chorus Integration

Data and information is what makes a BIM model useful throughout the project lifecycle. The NBS Chorus integration enables users to access and dynamically link their models to the NBS online specification database, keeping the model as the central source of project information. Users will be able to open a web palette in Vectorworks, letting them work concurrently with their model and NBS Chorus. Any data modified in NBS Chorus via the web palette will update in the data record of the model, ensuring accurate and up-to-date specification information is accessible at all times from the model.

The NBS Chorus integration is another step in creating a holistic BIM environment within Vectorworks.

NBS Chorus integration will be available to users of Vectorworks Design Series products with an active Vectorworks Service Select membership.

Greater BIM Collaboration with BCF Improvements

The BIM Collaboration Format (BCF) is widely used for quality checking, clash detection, coordination and issue tracking in BIM workflows. Vectorworks Architect, Landmark and Spotlight 2020, through Service Pack 3, will support BCF 2.1, the latest and most optimized version of the format. BCF 2.1 gives Vectorworks users extended capabilities in issue tracking and adds new information for spaces and openings. The BCF Manager tool has also been updated to reflect the changes needed to support BCF 2.1, making a more streamlined BCF workflow.

Stylize Images with Machine Learning

Creating compelling renderings for presentations can be time consuming and may not be possible due to deadlines or other constraints (like unfamiliarity with Renderworks settings). The Vectorworks Cloud Services web portal will now have the ability to transfer a "style" of one image to another through machine learning. This means that rendering styles can be derived from an image and applied to a simple Vectorworks rendering –– all via the cloud –– making artistic rendering presentations more accessible and customizable.

This Service Pack is available as a downloadable updater for all U.S. English-based versions of Vectorworks 2020, including Vectorworks Architect, Landmark, Spotlight, Designer, Fundamentals, Braceworks, ConnectCAD and Vision. To install, click here or select "Check for Updates" from the Vectorworks menu (Mac) or Help menu (Windows). To find out more about this release, read the tech bulletin. Contact tech@vectorworks.net with any technical questions.

