VectorNav Inertial Navigation Systems Earn MIL-STD and DO-160 Certifications

DALLAS, Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VectorNav Technologies, a leading provider of inertial navigation systems, has completed a series of MIL-STD and DO-160 qualification tests for its Tactical Series line of IMU and GNSS/INS products. The testing proves the robustness of the Tactical Series to a range of temperature, shock, vibration and other environments, as well as conformance to numerous electrical interface and EMI standards. Together with the unmatched SWaP-C to performance characteristics of the Tactical Series, the testing demonstrates yet another advantage of the Tactical Series for defense and aerospace applications.

VectorNav's Tactical Series Line of Inertial Navigation Systems

"There is high demand for dependable, tactical-grade navigation solutions that perform in challenging environmental and operating conditions," stated VectorNav Director of Sales and Marketing, Jakub Maslikowski. "As the smallest, most cost-effective INS with this level of performance and robustness, the Tactical Series is the superior choice for systems integrators seeking these solutions."

VectorNav's Tactical Series includes the VN-110 IMU/AHRS, the VN-210 GNSS/INS and the VN-310 GNSS-Compass aided GNSS/INS. The products include an onboard tactical-grade IMU (<1˚/hr in-run gyro bias stability), along with VectorNav's proprietary filtering, INS and GNSS-Compass algorithms. The products offer 1 to 2 mrad attitude performance in compact, rugged enclosures and include a 10-pin auxiliary port for integration with external RTK and SAASM-based GNSS receivers, as well as higher-performance IMUs.

Testing for the MIL-STD and DO-160 standards was performed by independent, certified testing companies in Plano, TX and Huntsville, AL.

VectorNav Technologies is exhibiting at the Association of the Unites States Army's (AUSA) Annual Meeting in Washington, D.C., October 14-16, at booth #4029. For additional information on the completed and ongoing MIL-STD and DO-160 testing, or to schedule a meeting time during AUSA, contact VectorNav at: email: sales@vectornav.com; tel: +1-512-772-3615; web: www.vectornav.com.

About VectorNav Technologies:

VectorNav Technologies is the leading innovator and manufacturer of embedded navigation solutions using the latest in MEMS inertial sensor and GPS/GNSS technology. Since its founding in 2008, VectorNav has provided systems integrators in the military, aerospace, marine, and robotics industries around the world with SWaP-C optimized, high-performance navigation systems. VectorNav has unique expertise in applying the digital filtering and sensor calibration techniques that have multiple decades of heritage in aerospace applications to the state-of-the-art in MEMS inertial and GPS/GNSS technology.

