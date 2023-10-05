Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
06.10.2023 01:19:00

Vector Bar Cocktail Recipe App Launches for iPhone and iPad

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Announcing the launch of Vector Bar, a modern cocktail recipe app tailored for iPhone and iPad users. Whether you're a beginner trying your hand at mixology or a seasoned bartender seeking inspiration, Vector Bar sets the new standard for cocktail apps. Vector Bar has over 600 cocktail recipes, with a focus on modern classics from the top mixologists and bartenders around the world.

Vector Bar Logo

Vector Bar makes it easy to find the recipes you can make at your bar. Quickly enter your liquors, liqueurs, and syrups on the Bar View to see What's Ready Now and What's Almost Ready. Anything you have in your home bar is likely to be in Vector Bar's extensive list of cocktail ingredients. When you're ready to expand your bar, tap on What To Buy Next to see exactly what you need to get the next time you're at the liquor store. Vector Bar lets you know which new bottle or bitters will unlock the most new cocktails.

When you're looking for a specific cocktail to make, Vector Bar's intelligent cocktail search is unrivaled. In the mood for Bourbon and Honey? Just type it in the search at the top of the Home View and immediately see results for Gold Rush, The Democrat, and a Hot Toddy. Interested in recreating classics from the Pegu Club or Flatiron Lounge? Just type the bar, city, or mixologist and instantly see results. Vector Bar even supports searching for ingredients you don't like: just type -Mezcal to search for any cocktail without Mezcal, or search for Negroni -Gin to see all of the Negroni variants without Gin.

Vector Bar's custom cocktail editor lets you expand your recipe book beyond the classics. Edit a cocktail recipe to tweak amounts and make it your own or create a brand-new cocktail recipe from scratch. You can even add custom ingredients for the unique syrup or infusion you invented. Your custom cocktails and ingredients are securely synced to your account as part of your Vector Bar subscription.

Vector Bar's recipe view is designed for making cocktails, with step-by-step instructions in the precise order you need them. Check off each step to see your progress and keep track of exactly where you are in a recipe, so you'll never accidentally forget a pour again! You can also scale up - or down - any cocktail to fit your evening. Having a friend over? Make a double. Hosting a party? Batch your cocktail for 6, 9, or 12. And for those nights when you want to taste a few different recipes, scale down to 1/2, 1/3, or even 1/4, with instant adjustments of every recipe step. Vector Bar even has Interactive Timers on recipe steps to help you time those long shakes and stirs. Great for when you shake a Ramos Gin Fizz or patiently stir a Bitter Giuseppe.

After you make your cocktail, log, and share it with Vector Bar. Keep notes, photos, and star ratings for each drink you mix so you can learn how to improve your craft and tailor it to suit your tastes for the next round. Add Your Friends to see what cocktails they are logging and to give them Cheers. Ratings, Photos, and Notes are instantly shared in the app between you and your friends.

Create a free Vector Bar account to instantly sync your data across all your iPhones and iPads. Log your recipe notes for a cocktail, and it will immediately sync to all your devices. All cocktail lists, bar ingredients, and recent cocktails are securely stored in the cloud and instantly available when you sign into another device.

Vector Bar is available for download today for iPhone and iPad on the App Store. For more information about Vector Bar, visit https://vectorbar.app.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vector-bar-cocktail-recipe-app-launches-for-iphone-and-ipad-301949042.html

SOURCE Vector Bar

Let`s talk: Börsenjahr 2023 – Börsentag Zürich – BX Swiss Bloggerlounge
Ein besonderes Highlight auf dem diesjährigen Börsentag Zürich war die BX Swiss Blogger-Lounge. Bekannte YouTuber und Finanz-Influencer standen für Gespräche und Diskussionen bereit und vermittelten Ihr Wissen und Ihre Erfahrungen in Vorträgen.
Hier die grosse Diskussionsrunde zum Thema: Unsicherheiten, Zinsen, Inflation & Entwicklungschancen mit Tim Schäfer @TimSchaeferMedia ); B. Kovacs ( @Sparkojote ), Lisa Osada ( @Aktiengram ), Robert Halver ( @roberthalver9787 ) und David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.

Let`s talk: Börsenjahr 2023 – Börsentag Zürich – BX Swiss Bloggerlounge mit Robert Halver, Tim Schäfer, Sparkojoten & Aktiengram

