Vection Integrates With DELL Precision HW To Power Global VR Solution

PERTH, Australia, Oct. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Real-time software company Vection Technologies Ltd (ASX: VR1) has launched its first DELL powered Virtual Reality integrated solution for enterprise, VRONE.

VRONE is a powerful VR-integrated solution for enterprises' digital future, designed by JMC Group and powered by DELL's WKS hardware and Vection Technologies' real-time VR software suite.

VRONE harnesses the best of DELL's WKS hardware bringing to market an industry first integrated solution to unlock the full power of VR visualisation for live-streaming and 3D rendering.

"VRONE represents a strong combination of the best of DELL's WKS Precision hardware and Vection's powerful VR software suite, playing a critical role for enterprises' digital transformation," commented Gianmarco Biagi, Managing Director of Vection Technologies.

The solution is now available for global distribution via DELL'S Global OEM SnP Channel and via JMC Group and Vection Technologies' global distribution network with multi-sector market applicability across the entirety of the enterprise value chain. The solution will be initially available in three variations harnessing the advanced features of Vection's FrameS and Mindesk real-time software.

"We are excited to bring to the global market an industry first integrated solution harnessing the best of DELL's WKS Precision hardware and Vection's powerful VR software capabilities," commented Jacopo Merli, CEO of JMC Group. "We at JMC are firm believers of the significant paradigm shift generated by VR technologies and the benefits these technologies can provide to businesses globally. We are looking forward to making a strong impact on the global market with VRONE, the first VR-integrated solution for enterprises' digital future."

About Vection Technologies:

Vection Technologies Ltd (ASX: VR1) is a multinational software company that focuses on real-time technologies for industrial companies' digital transformation.

Through a combination of our 3D, Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality, Industrial IoT and CAD solutions, Vection Technologies helps companies and organisations to innovate, collaborate and create value.

For more information please visit the Company's websites:

vection.com.au

mindeskvr.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vection-integrates-with-dell-precision-hw-to-power-global-vr-solution-301149862.html

SOURCE Vection Technologies Ltd