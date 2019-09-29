Vecima Presents on Distributed Access Architecture Deployments and Cloud DVR at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo 2019

NEW ORLEANS, LA, Sept. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX:VCM) announced today that Mr. Colin Howlett, the company's Vice President of Architecture, and Mr. Stephen Blinick, the company's Senior Director of Storage Research & Development, will both present at the 2019 SCTE•ISBE Cable –Tec Expo in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Mr. Howlett will first participate in a panel of technology providers, network operators and CableLabs representatives to discuss 10G technical details, interoperability with existing HFC plants, new 10G-based services, and the path to transform your existing network. This session takes place at 7:45am on Monday, September 30th in the Hilton hotel's Grand Ballroom. For more information, visit here.

Additionally, Mr. Howlett will provide real-world insights into the reality of Service Providers' migration to Distributed Access Architectures (DAA), exploring key questions on the best methods for transitioning existing QAM-delivered video services. The presentation, "How to Deliver QAM Video in a DAA World," is part of the conference's Video Services track and takes place on Monday, September 30th from 5:30pm-6:30pm in room 208-209 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. For more information, visit here.

Mr. Howlett is also participating in a panel discussion during Light Reading's "Virtualizing the Cable Architecture" breakfast event on Tuesday, October 1st. Click here for event info and registration.

In the IP Video space, Mr. Blinick will present on software-defined storage technology developments that enable cloud-delivered DVR streams to scale in performance and capacity to meet consumers' DVR experience expectations. Alongside Comcast's presentation of HTTP 2.0 PUSH, this "Life at the Cutting Edge of IP Video" session describes the challenges of a large-scale cloud DVR workload and demonstrates performance results and benefits achieved with recent object storage innovations. The presentation is part of the Video Services conference track and scheduled for Tuesday, October 1st from 1:00pm-2:00pm in room 208-209. For more information, visit here.

Vecima will showcase their end-to-end solutions portfolio at Booth 1529 this week. To schedule an appointment, click here.

