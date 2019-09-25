|
25.09.2019 00:18:00
Vecima Declares Quarterly Dividend
VICTORIA, Sept. 24, 2019 /CNW/ - Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) today announced that, consistent with its previously announced dividend policy, the Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.055 per common share, payable on November 1, 2019 to shareholders of record as at October 11, 2019. This dividend will not be designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes. Future quarterly dividends will be subject to Board approval.
About Vecima Networks
Vecima Networks Inc. is a global leader focused on developing integrated hardware and scalable software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. We enable the world's leading innovators to advance, connect, entertain, and analyze. We build technologies that transform content delivery and storage, enable high-capacity broadband network access, and streamline data analytics. For more information, please visit our website at www.vecima.com.
SOURCE Vecima Networks Inc.
